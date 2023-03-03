Goldberg reacts to Roman Reigns' meteoric rise as a superstar wrestler in WWE

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for more than 900 days now. The Tribal Chief successfully deflated the likes of Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn and other star wrestlers to retain his title over the years. He had also overpowered Goldberg in the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 to retain the title.

Goldberg hasn't wrestled in WWE for almost a year now. In a recent interaction with Sports Illustrated, the legendary wrestler expressed his desire to have a retirement match before he hangs over his boots.

“You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never,” said Goldberg.

The Myth was all praise for Reigns who is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his manager, Paul Heyman.

“If you know Roman, what he’s doing doesn’t surprise you. He and I come from similar football backgrounds, and he, quite obviously, grew up in the business. As difficult as it was for him in the beginning, when he was kind of shoved down people’s throats, he has turned it 180 degrees in his favor. I’m really proud of him. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your a** off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an a**-kicking, but this is his time,” said Goldberg.

Talking about Reigns' manager, Goldberg highlighted how Heyman had helped WWE grow by leaps and bounds. He lauded Heyman as a person and appreciated his experience in the business.

“Paul’s amazing. It’s hard to believe that one person could have such a tremendous effect on the business, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, but that’s Paul Heyman. He’s a gem; he really is. He knows the craft up and down, inside and out. I’m greatly appreciative to have been part of his plan,” said Goldberg.