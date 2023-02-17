‘I consider Roman Reigns the LeBron of this generation’: Cody Rhodes lauds The Tribal Chief ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE fans are eagerly waiting for the clash between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in the Elimination Chamber on Saturday. The current world champion Reigns will be taking on Zayn in front of latter's home crowd.

Ahead of the big match, winner of 2023 men's Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes has lauded the The Tribal Chief and compared him to American basketball player LeBron James. In an interaction with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes broke character and highlighted Reigns' greatness ahead of their potential face off during WrestleMania 39.

"I consider him the LeBron of this generation. And when I say, you know, everyone always harkens back to MJ. It's the same with sports entertainment where you get the Hogans and you get The Rocks and the Steve Austins and The Ric Flairs. But if you really look at what Roman has been doing for three years, he is a Bruno Sammartino level player. He has made the opportunity to dethrone him the biggest thing since somebody tried to end the streak at WrestleMania," said Rhodes.

"And I think he's definitely in discussion for the flat out GOAT, for the GOAT. You can make all kinds of parameters and qualifiers and categories for the GOAT in our world but I think Roman is up there for simply put the GOAT for what he's done over the course of 800 and something days leading the charge as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion," he added.

Meanwhile, Reigns will look to humiliate Zayn and book his ticket for the WrestleMania 39. Zayn will be fighting for redemption after his brutal takedown during the Royal Rumble. On the other hand, Reigns will aim to reinforce himself as the best in the business.

Earlier, in an iteraction with HOT 97, Rhodes had weigned in on the prospect of squaring off against Reigns in the WrestleMania 39 and labelled it as the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

"I feel like two years, maybe less, people have been wanting these viable contenders to dethrone the greatest champion of our era and it never seemed like there was one. Now you have two options. And the way I look at it is give them everything. And the way you give them everything is Sami's wrestling at the elimination chamber in his hometown against Roman. And then right now me and Roman are, if he Roman moves on from that, we're wrestling at WrestleMania at the biggest WrestleMania of all time," Rhodes had said.