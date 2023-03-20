‘I'd pretend I was sleeping’: WWE star remembers The Undertaker as ‘chatterbox’

The Undertaker was one of the greatest WWE wrestlers ever and there have been numerous stories about him. Since The Phenom's retirement, several incredible and unique stories about his real life persona, have been shared by his contemporaries and former colleagues.

The Undertaker(WWE)

The Undertaker's rival and former WWE wrestler Kurt Angle went down the memory lane on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Angle who has also been a gold medallist in the Olympics, reminisced memories of working alongside The Deadman. In the episode, he busted fan's belief that The Undertaker was a very serious guy which got associated with his on-screen gimmick persona.

"That he has no personality. Listen, the guy tells jokes all day, all night long. I mean, this guy has an incredible personality. The only time he let us see it was at the WWE Hall of Fame. He really, yes, he is a funny guy," revealed Angle.

"On the airplane, he would talk to me so much that sometimes I would pretend I was sleeping. Because he was talking to me so much! [laughs]," he revealed.

Angle revealed how The Deadman was a livewire and funny person around familiar co-wrestlers.

"Like this guy, had a great personality, Paul, when I tell you he was so funny. He was so bubbly with everybody that he knew; if he didn't know you, he didn't say a word. If he knew you, he was a chatterbox! He was so funny. I absolutely loved the guy!," said Angle.