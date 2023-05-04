‘I’m gonna put the beats on Solo Sikoa…’: Matt Riddle ahead of WWE Backlash 2023 fight against The Bloodline

Ever since returning to action in the ring after injury, Matt Riddle has been engaged in confrontations with The Bloodline. In recent times, he was involved in head-to-head fight against The Enforcer Solo Sikoa.

With the aim to decimate The Bloodline, Riddle has joined hands with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

On Wednesday,in an interaction with The Bump, Riddle talked about his feud with Sikoa. He highlighted how The Enforcer of The Bloodline doesn't play fair and takes advantage of his ignorance.

"Yeah, it is. Remember, before he hurt me, I brought some bongos out, and Jey was playing them, Jimmy played them a little bit. But Solo wouldn’t play them. The guy’s just no fun. He’s just frowning all the time. The worst part, like I said, he’s a bully. He takes advantage of people when they’re not expecting it, and he doesn’t play fair. The thing about ‘The Bro’, ‘The Bro’ plays fair. He plays rough, he plays tough, but I play fair," said Riddle.

Riddle also discussed his strategy to compete against The Bloodline in light of their upcoming fight at WWE Backlash 2023. He talked about the changes that he needs to bring in his character to get the better of Sikoa and Co.

"He does kind of put a thorn in my side. I think at the end of the day, I’m gonna put the beats on Solo this Saturday. But I think the one thing The Bloodline has showed me and Solo’s showed me that I can’t always be so happy and carefree and go-lucky. If I am, people take advantage of me. It’s just finding that middle ground. I don’t want to be too mean or too angry. That’s just not a good way to live life. But I also don’t want to be too nice and too giving because then people take advantage. So I just got to find the perfect bro. I don’t want to be a rude dude. You wouldn’t like the rude dude," he added.

With the aim to decimate The Bloodline, Riddle has joined hands with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The trio will square off against Sikoa, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in a high voltage contest at WWE Backlash 2023 on Saturday, May 6 in Puerto Rico.