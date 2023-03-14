'It's been personal since…': Cody Rhodes on fight against Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 39

The upcoming title clash between 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, received a fresh hype on WWE RAW on Monday.

Rhodes surpassed LA Knight in a one-on-one contest and following the match, The American Nightmare cut a promo in which he took on The Bloodline and its chief Reigns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Former WWE wrestler reveals connection between The Undertaker and ‘cucumbers’

The American Nightmare took a dig at Reigns' manager Paul Heyman and said that he was not answerable to the Bloodline for his actions. He emphasised that he would stand with Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens if he wanted to.

" I do not work for the Bloodline and I don't work for Mr Heyman so if I want to come out here. Stand side by side with Sami Zayn I can do that. If I want to come out here and fight alongside Kevin Owens I can do that," said Rhodes.

"I also hear Mr Heyman say: Don't make this personal. Don't make it personal, what a joke if it's been personal since I first appeared on this show at 21 years old in front of these same cameramen. It's versatile when week after week, I'm choked up fighting back tears. It's personal when you wear a protective coat of armour and I'm not talking about my road. I'm talking about a tailored suit and the reason I wear it is not because I think I am somebody. It's because I want to be somebody," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking further, Rhodes underlined that he acknowledged Reigns and deserved the same favour from The Tribal Chief. He also boasted that he would defeat Reigns during their bout in WrestleMania 39.

"Mr Heyman talking about acknowledging Roman Reigns, I acknowledge you damn it. You need to acknowledge me. I am not perfect but my time since I came back to the WWE has been perfect. I am undefeated. I grew up, thank God, no crown, no chip, no master sword, no Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On April 2nd when the Sun goes down on Hollywood it is going down on Roman Reigns generational run."