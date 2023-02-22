Why didn't Jey Uso follow Roman Reigns' order during WWE Elimination Chamber?; the Bloodline member reacts

Jey Uso had refused to follow Roman Reigns' order of beating Sami Zayn during the Elimination Chamber match on Saturday last week. While Tribal Chief had Zayn down in the ring, he had asked Jey to smash the Master Strategist by hitting him with a steel chair. But a perplexed, Jey had stood his ground and done nothing. An outraged Reigns had then poked and shoved Jey a number of times and at the same time, Zayn tried to spear into Reigns but the Head of the Table moved aside and Jey was hit as a result.

On Tuesday, Uso uploaded an Instagram story with highlights from the moment when Reigns was showing his frustration on him for not following the Tribal Chief's orders. Uso titled the story as "One Mo Again".

Screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story (Twitter)

ALSO READ: Watch: Childhood pic of WWE star Roman Reigns with the Uso brothers, goes viral after win in 2023 Elimination Chamber

Amidst all this, there are speculations about a rift in the Bloodline with the probability of Jey severing ties with Reigns. Notably, it was not the first time that Jey had displayed unloyal behaviour towards the Tribal Chief. Earlier in January, during the Royal Rumble 2023, Jey had chosen to walk away from the ring while the Bloodline members were beating Zayn on the orders of The Head of the Table. Zayn were brutally beaten upon his refusal to smash Kevin Owens with a steel chair during the title clash.

On the other hand, Zayn is planning a fresh challenge against Roman Reigns and Co. In a post-RAW interaction this week, Zayn urged Owens to reunite with him and aim to challenged the Bloodline together.

"If he is just as dedicated as I am to making sure that we see the end of The Bloodline, I know the only way to get it done is together. Doesn't seem like he wants to go there. So, I don't know, I don't know. This is an unfinished story," said Zayn.

Meanwhile, having retained his Universal Championship title, Reigns will lock horns with Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania39.

