John Cena reacts to opportunity of kick starting WrestleMania 39 with match against Austin Theory

John Cena, a 16-time World Champion is set to lock horns with US Champion Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship Title in the opening match of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1. WWE fans are eagerly waiting for the fight as it will mark Cena's return to action in the ring after a long time and it will be his first WrestleMania match in three years. Also the bout will be his first one-to-one singles match since his fight against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.The recent trash talks by Theory have further heated up and added to the excitement for the upcoming contest between the two superstars.

John Cena(Twitter)

Official Twitter account of WrestleMania announced that Cena vs Theory fight will kick off WrestleMania on Saturday. In response to their tweet, Cena posted "First match, #WrestleMania 20, @TheGarden. First match, #WrestleMania 39, @SoFiStadium. Then. NOW. Forever".

John Cena(Twitter)

The Cenation leader reminisced his first WrestleMania match where he had defeated The Big Show in 2004 at WrestleMania 20.

The 45-year-old WWE Star has had considerable experience closing WrestleMania matches, now as the opener he would add another feather to his cap.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to be a two-night premium event at Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The main event of the extravaganza will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.