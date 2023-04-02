Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn shock The Usos to become new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn surpassed The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night. With the win, the Owens-Zayn created a chink in The Bloodline's armour.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn surpassed The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night.(Twitter/@WWE)

It took KO-Zayn lots of stunners, KO-powerbombs, Helluva kicks and frog splashes to shock Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso at The Show of Shows. In the climax of the match, Zayn kicked Jey with three consecutive helluva kicks. In the finishing move, Zayn pinned Jey to grab the historic win.

The official Twitter account of WWE tweeted "Through all the highs and lows, @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn EARNED their #WrestleMania moment together".

Owens and Zayn teamed up after extensive efforts by the former Honorary Uce to bring The Prizefighter on board in their common target of dismanting The Bloodline. Earlier, Zayn had left the Bloodline after betraying Roman Reigns at 2023 Royal Rumble. The Master Strategist had then fought a one-on-one battle against The Tribal Chief in front of his home crowd at Montreal but lost the match.

With the Usos' defeat, The Bloodline's powers and supremacy has definitely got depleted. It remains to be seen whether The Head Of The Table Reigns will be able to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship titles against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in other important matches of night one at WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory defeated John Cena to retain his US Championship title. Rey Mysterio surpassed Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one fight. Rhea Ripley decimated Charlotte Flair to be crowned the new WWE Smackdown women's champion. Seth Rollins overpowered Logan Paul in their head-to-head fight. Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch defeated Damage CTRL in six-woman tag team match. The Street Profits emerged victorious over Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders in WrestleMania Showcase match.

