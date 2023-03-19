Konnan confirms negotiations on with WWE for Rey Mysterio's Hall Of Fame induction

Rey Mysterio is set to be inducted in the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame in the upcoming WrestleMania weekend. The formal induction ceremony will be held following SmackDown on March 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Rey Mysterio (Twitter)

Former WWE wresler Konnan has confirmed that he will perform Rey's induction at this year’s Hall of Fame. Konnan is in negotiations with WWE about it. In a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcom, he informed that Rey had requested him to do the honours.

"Well, I would be very disappointed if it wasn’t me (inducting Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame). But, Rey has asked me and so we’re still negotiating and until they put it out there, till they officially announce it, I really can’t say anything on it. But I have been contacted," said Konnan.

The former WWE star also talked about the possibility of a match between Rey and his son Dominik Mysterio in WrestleMania. Konnan backed Dominik to win the bout if it really sees the light of day at The Show Of Shows.

"I would put Dominik (Mysterio) over (at WrestleMania 39 if he faces Rey). Rey’s already over. That would get mega heat," said Konnan.

Rey had made his debut in the professional wrestling world back in 1989. After honing his craft in AAA, he ventured into ECW, which eventually led to his rise as a top cruiserweight in WCW. Fast forward to 2002, Rey made the jump to WWE and never looked back. He has since achieved a plethora of awards and recognition, including holding the world champion title and winning the Royal Rumble. Rey's career in WWE has been marked with phenomenal success and unmatched achievements.

Rey won the 2006 Royal Rumble, the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once. He also achieved the honour of being a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

