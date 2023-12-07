‘My head almost fell off’: Braun Strowman shares chilling details on neck injury as he waits for doctor's 'green light'

Braun Strowman has been one of the leading figures in WWE, having won almost all the titles in a career spanning over 10 years. Despite the success, the Monster Among Men has experienced a fair share of ups and downs. Not very long ago, 2021 to be exact, he was let go by WWE, following which fans often spotted him in independent circuits. However, that didn't last very long as WWE recalled the 6ft8' tall wrestler a year later. Strowman made an explosive return on Monday Night Raw, where he crashed an eight-men tag team match, a moment which became an instant hit among the fans.

WWE superstar Braun Strowman

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While things were going smooth, Strowman was hit by a personal loss. His long time friend Bray Wyatt passed away due to heart attack. While fans have moved on from the tragic loss, Strowman still gets emotional talking about his bond with Bray.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

And that is not the end as a neck injury has now kept Strowman on the sidelines for over six months. While he continues to recover well from it, chances of him returning anytime soon appears slim.

Strowman at present is on a promotional tour in India. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, the Monster Among Men spoke in length about his journey, release, and his memories of The Wyatt Family, a legacy that he now looks forward to expand.

Here are the excerpts…

It's been quite a journey with WWE, which include both ups and down. So can you share your thoughts on it?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ups and downs, that's life. It is not rainbow and sunshine all the time. Sometimes you got to go through the weather and that's been it with my career with injuries and certain business decisions that were out of my control.

But at the end of the day I'm home where I belong and I love what I do. I'm truly blessed to represent this company and travel around the world and do what I do. So it's great to be back home with the WWE. I'm looking forward to getting back in the ring and do what I love.

Not so long ago you were released by WWE and fans would spot you in independent circuits. Then you made an explosive return. So can you tell us about that period, how much were you determined to be back, anyone you had a talk with?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I always laugh that I took a year unpaid vacation. When I was gone from the company I still stayed in contact with everyone, I'm friends with everybody as at the end of the day we're a giant family.

It was a hard pill to swallow as nobody wants to get fired from their dream job. But business is business. However, the business decision needed to be changed because look what I've done. Since I came back I've broke records for most views on live segments, on television doing more than the Rock. He drew 3.4 million. Ricochet and I versus the Usos drew 3.7 million eyes, which is one of the highest viewed segments in the last 10 years on SmackDown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So the proof is in the pudding. The Monster belongs on WWE, on television because the fans want to see it. And injuries happen, it's unfortunate. We were starting to get rolling with Ricochet and unfortunately injury happened. But, that's life. You talk about the ups and downs, everything can't be great all the time.

10 years of my life I've dedicated to this business, to this company and it's gone by really, really fast.

So I'm looking forward to getting back into the ring and continuing to push my story, continuing to carve my name in this great business.

If we fast forward to present you are dealing with an injury on your neck, and we hope you're recovering well. And if we scroll through social media we also come across posts about your potential return very soon. However, we would like to know from the man himself when can fans expect you back in the ring?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I had a cervical fusion on my C4 and C5. So basically my head almost fell off and they had to take a metal plate and four screws to keep it from falling off.

I recently got cleared, a couple weeks ago to start weight training again but still no contact, no blows on the head, no bump stuff. WWE takes unbelievable care of the athletes like they did with me. They sent me to Dr. Cordover at the world famous Andrew's medical center, Birmingham, Alabama. He's the number one surgeon in the world for this procedure. So I felt really confident going in with that. He's so happy with my recovery. I'm right on pace where we need to be. Unfortunately it's a slow recovery when you're talking bones fusing back together, so I'm at the mercy of that. But as soon as they give me the green light to go, I'm gonna get it. And you'll know when I'm back.

Since we are already talking about return, so the biggest at the moment has to be CM Punk. While fans have loved it, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre seem to have taken shots at the star. What are your thoughts on his return?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the end of the day whatever's best for business is best for me and he's drawing views, he's putting butts in seats and that's our job, because it's a business. First and foremost a lot of people forget that this is a job and our job is to entertain the fans whether they're booing you or cheering. He's doing that right now.

I've heard mixed reviews on the guy, I've never met him personally. I'm a judge of character after I meet people. I don't take anybody's opinion. Whatever beef Drew and Seth got with him that's on them. When I get back I'll figure out what kind of guy he is.

While you're one of the leading figures in WWE, many fondly remember you from your alliance with The Wyatt Family. Can you share any fond memories of your time with them?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every opportunity, especially now, considering the two of my brothers are gone, I think how special that time was. When I debuted on television I'd had five wrestling matches my entire career. So to have three seasoned wrestlers, veterans that have been around the world, second third generation wrestlers, the late great Luke Harper, one of the most unbelievable in ring technicians to ever do it.

Having those guys in my corner supporting me, helping me learn the trades, traveling around together, and really bonding, and becoming four brothers. It's special and it's unfortunate that life happens. And this is part of life and you remember the good times.

And now I have even more of a reason to come back and continue to carry on that legacy and represent Bray and Luke. So all my memories with the The Wyatt Family are very special.

You've been in the ring with many legends in this business. Be it Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar or even the Big Show. So if you have to pick any one of the superstars who you had most fun working with, who would it be?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The answer is going to be Bray Wyatt obviously for all the fun. We were together five days a week for eight years. We cried together, we laughed together, we missed our families together, we truly were brothers.

Any message for your fans across the globe who are eagerly waiting to see you back in the ring?

Be patient. That's all I could say. Be patient, know that I'm coming. I'm working hard as I ever can, I'm going to bring a total package back and get ready. Because when the monster kicks the door in and you see me back on television it's going to be a sight for the ages.