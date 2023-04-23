Rhea Ripley gives four-word reaction to title clash against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2023

WWE SmackDown women's champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Legado Del Fantasma's Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023. Ripley had become the champion by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley(WWE)

Official Twitter account of WWE shared the news and tweeted " @RheaRipley_WWE will defend her #SmackDown Women’s Championship against @ZelinaVegaWWE at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico!".

Ripley quoted the official announcement and wrote "Mami vs Little Pretzel".

The contest between Ripley and Vega will add another chapter to the rivalry between the two WWE factions who have been engaged in heatest contests in recent times. Ripley is a member of The Judgement Day which includes Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, Vega's group Legado Del Fantasma comprises of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Rey Mysterio.

In the rivalry between the two factions, father vs son contests involving Dominik and Rey have been the show stealer. The two superstars have clashed multiple times.In the lastest episode of SmackDown, Damian Priest & Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar in a tag team contest.

As per the official match announcements thus far for WWE Backlash 2023, Cody Rhodes will fight against Brock Lesnar. Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn will take on Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a three-way match. There will be a triple threat match involving Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. Seth Rollins will lock horns with The Nigerian Giant Omos in a one-to-one contest.

