Sami Zayn visits Mecca ahead of match against Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions 2023, shares emotional post

Sami Zayn is set to partner Kevin Owens in defense of their Undisputed WWE Tag Team title against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2023 on Saturday. For taking part in the high voltage fight, Zayn is currently in Saudi Arabia where the extravaganza will be held at Jeddah Superdome.

Sami Zayn; Roman Reigns(Twitter)

Ahead of the blockbuster event, Zayn visited Mecca in Saudi Arabia. He took to Twitter and posted two pictures from the religious place. Zayn got emotional about his visit and rated it as the top experience of his life.

"Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list," wrote Zayn.

Recently, at WWE Backlash 2023, Zayn partnered with Matt Riddle and Owens in a triple threat match against Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sikoa. The Bloodline members defeated Zayn-Owens-Riddle in the high-octane encounter. With their Saturday fight against the deadly duo of Reigns and Sikoa, Zayn-Owens will face a tough challenge. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and at the peak of his powers. The involvement of superstar wrestlers has turned the upcoming fight into a high stake encounter.

At Night of Champions 2023, the first World Heavyweight Champion will be decided with a match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. Another big match at the event will see The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar clash with Cody Rhodes in an intense face-off. Lesnar is determined to seek retribution after suffering a humiliating defeat against The American Nightmare at WWE Backlash 2023.

