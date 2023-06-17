The Bloodline falls apart, Roman Reigns left stunned by The Usos' betrayal, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa cry- Watch

The Bloodline has crumbled !, the strongest wrestling stable in WWE has fallen apart. On Friday night SmackDown, Jey Uso was caught in the dilemma on choosing between Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. Eventually, Jey took his brother Jimmy's side and attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns. Jey kicked The Tribal Chief in the face which received a huge roar from the crowd. As Solo Sikoa tried to attack The Usos, the duo took The Enforcer of The Bloodline down.

Jey Uso took his brother Jimmy Uso's side and attacked Roman Reigns on SmackDown(Twitter)

A stunned Reigns got up after being kicked by Jey and started bad mouthing the Usos who wasted no time in taking him down again, this time with a double kick together.

Watch the video here:

After attacking Reigns, The Usos left the arena. A humiliated and in shock Reigns was booed on by the crowd who chanted "you deserve it" while The Tribal Chief looked on.

Notably, at the Night of Champions 2023, Jimmy had betrayed Reigns which ultimately led to his defeat alongwith Solo Sikoa in the tag team match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Cracks within the bloodline initially emerged during the Royal Rumble 2023 event, when the former Honoray Uce Zayn turned against Reigns and abandoned The Bloodline. During that incident, Jey Uso refrained from participating in the brutal assault on Zayn, which made him a sore point for The Tribal Chief. After that, Jey sought to prove his loyalty to Reigns who expected The Usos to eliminate Zayn, but they failed in doing so. Zayn managed to convince Owens to join forces with him, and together, they defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39, claiming the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos' loss greatly displeased Reigns, and he became increasingly apathetic towards them.With the passage of time, Sikoa gained significant trust from Reigns, causing The Usos to be sidelined.

