The Undertaker to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The WWE has revealed its first inductee for the Hall of Fame class of 2022, and it’s none other than The Undertaker. The most famous gimmick ever in pro-wrestling, The Undertaker, played by Mark Callaway for 30 years, will rightfully take his place into the hallowed halls of the WWE Hall of Fame, which takes place on April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, a day before WrestleMania 38.

"The Undertaker just became the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, as first announced by the New York Post," the WWE announced in a release.

Debuting in 1990 at Survivor Series, The Undertaker dominated WWE for three decades before announcing his retirement in November of 2020. His last match took place at WrestleMania 38, which was a cinematic-style encounter against AJ Styles. Ever since, The Undertaker has stayed away from TV.

A year after his on-screen brother Kane, portrayed by Glenn Jacobs was inducted into the Hall of Fame, it’s time for the ‘Deadman’ to join a legendary list of pro-wrestlers. During his 30-year-long career, Undertaker won 7 world titles. He won his first WWE championship in Survivor Series if 1991, defeating Hulk Hogan in the main-event.

Undertaker’s next six title reigns would be scattered over the next 19 years but the man was more than title reigns. The mythical aura he created, along with introducing gimmick matches such as the Casket match, Buried Alive match, Inferno match will forever remain part of his legacy. Undertaker also featured in the WWE’s first ever Hell in a Cell match, an environment he excelled at and one that would go on to become the company’s most dangerous and brutal matches.

Besides being a multi-time World Champion, Undertaker was a seven-time tag-team champion and became Royal Rumble winner in 2007, when he eliminated Shawn Michaels, becoming the first man to win the event after entering No. 30. However, the one Undertaker achievement that stood head and shoulders above the rest was his streak of 21-0 at WrestleMania, the showcase of the immortals. The streak began in 1991, when Undertaker defeat Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka and for the next 20 years, the ‘Deadman’ never lost at WrestleMania. But as they say, all good things have to come to an end, and in 2014, the streak was broken by Brock Lesnar. Still, Undertaker continued to battle at the company’s biggest event, eventually finishing with a mind-boggling record of 25-2 at the grand daddy of them all.

Between 1991 and 2020, The Undertaker battled all top stars WWE had to offer, from Hogan to Ric Flair, to Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mankind (portrayed by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley). His rivalry with Austin and Mankind in the late 1990s were the stuff of legend and his image of standing atop the Hell in a Cell structure after throwing Mankind off the cage and straight into the commentary table below.

At the dawn of the new millennium, The Undertaker evolved his character into a more life-like personality, with the ‘American Badass’ persona. Taker would ride out to the ring in motorbike on the music of Limp Bizkit, but would continue to own ‘his yard’. The gimmick lasted four years before Take returned to the ‘Deadman’ gimmick at WrestleMania 20 and would carry it with panache for the remainder of his career. Taker last appeared on WWE television at Survivor Series in 2020 as part of his ‘Final Farewell’ on November 22, 2020 – exactly 30 years since his debut.

