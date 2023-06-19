The Usos launch scathing verbal attack on Roman Reigns through latest tweet

The Usos sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe when they betrayed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the latest episode of SmackDown on Friday. Jey Uso took his brother Jimmy Uso's side and attacked The Tribal Chief in front a full house crowd, thus causing The Bloodline to crumble.

Roman Reigns(AP)

On Sunday, official Twitter account of The Usos talked about the latest turn of events against Reigns. They tweeted "It’s not “Betrayal”…If you deserved it…#WeTheRealOnes,".

Notably, Reigns was left shocked and humiliated on Friday after receiving a double kick from Jey and Jimmy. Reigns' manager Paul Heyman and The Enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa were seen crying in a raw outburst of emotions amid the crisis. The sea of fans in the arena even chanted "You deserve it" to Reigns while he tried to make sense of what happened to his respect and peak position within The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, WWE are pulling all string to make the most of the historic crisis in the most popular wrestling stable. WWE have announced an official tag team match between Reigns-Sikoa and The Usos at Money in the Bank in London, England on Saturday, July 1. The match has been dubbed "The Bloodline Civil War".

While The Bloodline falls apart with only three members namely Reigns, Heyman and Sikoa remaining part of the group, the biggest gainers are the WWE fans who feel that "The Bloodline" storytelling has been top notch.

Interstingly, the former member of The Bloodline and one of its biggest rival, wrestler Sami Zayn had been trying to widen the rift among the group's members to "end the story". While his ambitions seem to be eventually succeeding, Zayn reacted to The Usos tweet on Sunday and simply wrote "...".

