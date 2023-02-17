Watch: Sami Zayn shares emotional video featuring Kevin Owens ahead of clash vs Roman Reigns in WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on Sami Zayn in the Elimination Chamber match in Montreal, Canada on Saturday. For Reigns, his title will be at stake as he locks horns with the home favourite Zayn. It will add a new chapter to the Bloodline storyline which took a surprising turn when Zayn betrayed the Tribal Chief during the 2023 Royal Rumble. A former Honorary Uce, Zayn had declined to hit Kevin Owens with a chair on the behest of Reigns and the Bloodline. And he had instead slammed the chair on the Tribal Chief while challenging him for a match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the high-voltage clash against Reigns is just one day away, Zayn took to Twitter to share a video of the rich history of wrestling in Montreal. The video contains clips from the 1997 Survivor Series which saw the legendary Shawn Michaels defeat Bret Hart. The video also pays an emotional tribute to erstwhile wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold and also the current ones like John Cena, Kevin Owens who had have ruled the ring at the venue. It also chronicles the bromance at one point between Owens and Zayn who are both Canadians by birth. And then the narrator of the video inspires Zayn to win the title in the upcoming clash, like Owens achieved during his career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: ‘I consider Roman Reigns the LeBron of this generation’: Cody Rhodes lauds The Tribal Chief ahead of Elimination Chamber

Watch the Video here:

WWE star Bronson Reed who is set to compete in the main event of the Elimination Chamber, posted "Goosebumps" in reaction to the video which has gone viral on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Zayn is expected to receive the support of home crowd in the contest but beating Reigns will definitely take more than that.Ahead of the high-octane contest, Reigns has completed 900 days as the WWE Universal Champion since winning the title against Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in Payback in 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The winner of the match between Reigns and Zayn, will get to fight against Cody Rhodes in The Show of Shows- the WrestleMania39.