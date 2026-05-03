Why Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods are going to AEW. Bombshell ‘new day’ report after WWE exit

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might be moving on to the All Elite Wrestling (AEW). This comes after the New Day reportedly ‘mutually decided to part ways with WWE’, according to reports from Fightful Select and Cory Hays of Bodyslam. The AEW speculation only spiked after a bombshell reaction from a world champion.

AEW buzzing about New Day possibility

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have exited the WWE(X)

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According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there is already ‘a lot of excitement in AEW circles’ regarding the possibility of Kingston and Woods eventually joining the promotion. Several AEW fans pointed out that The New Day and The Young Bucks had teased a future showdown years ago.

Although the two factions never shared a wrestling ring, fans previously saw crossover moments between The New Day and The Elite through gaming-related content, including appearances tied to the Street Fighter franchise.

AEW stars hint at possible arrival

Social media activity from AEW talent has only added to the speculation. Former AEW world champion MJF posted a cryptic message to Instagram shortly after the WWE departures surfaced. “It’s a new day…. yes it is.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Cash Wheeler also appeared to reference the situation online by posting lyrics from the song Cot Damn, writing: “Cot damn, it’s a new day”. Dream matches already being discussed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Cash Wheeler also appeared to reference the situation online by posting lyrics from the song Cot Damn, writing: “Cot damn, it’s a new day”. Dream matches already being discussed {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With Kingston and Woods dominating WWE’s tag-team division for more than a decade, fans have already started fantasy-booking potential AEW rivalries involving teams they never had the chance to face while under WWE contract. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Kingston and Woods dominating WWE’s tag-team division for more than a decade, fans have already started fantasy-booking potential AEW rivalries involving teams they never had the chance to face while under WWE contract. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Potential matchups against teams tied to The Elite, FTR and other AEW tag specialists have quickly become major talking points across wrestling communities online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Potential matchups against teams tied to The Elite, FTR and other AEW tag specialists have quickly become major talking points across wrestling communities online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For now, however, no official move to AEW has been confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, however, no official move to AEW has been confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, while Kingston and Woods were shifted to WWE’s Alumni section, Big E remains listed as an active superstar on WWE’s public roster page despite his long-term injury absence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, while Kingston and Woods were shifted to WWE’s Alumni section, Big E remains listed as an active superstar on WWE’s public roster page despite his long-term injury absence. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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