WWE Day 1 Highlights: Brock Lesnar becomes new WWE Champion as Covid-19 hits first PPV of 2022

The first pay-per-view event of 2022, WWE Day 1, saw Brock Lesnar become the new WWE Champion after he pinned Big E in a fatal-five-way match. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens were initially scheduled to compete against Big E for the title in a fatal-four-way battle but in a last moment development Lesnar was added in the contest.

Lesnar, on the other hand, was scheduled to fight the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who didn't take part in the event after testing positive for Covid-19. The Universal Champion confirmed the same before the start of the event in a tweet.

In another match, Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women's Championship title against Liv Morgan. The match was filled with high flying action with both the superstars going after each other with full intensity. However, Lynch finally came on top of her opponent after a powerful slam, following which she successfully pinned her.

Here are the other results of WWE Day 1:

Edge defeats The Miz

RK-Bro retain Raw tag team championships against The Street Profits

Drew McIntyre defeats Madcap Moss

The Usos defeat The New Day in SmackDown tag team championships match

Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeat Cesaro & Ricochet