WWE Elimination Chamber 2023: Live streaming and ticket details

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is all set to happen on Saturday, February 18. It's a yearly blockbuster event in WWE which involves fight among six wrestlers in total.

This year, Austin Theory, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford are the six competitors featuring in the men's contest. US Champion Austin is set to defend his title in the high-voltage encounter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the women's contest, six superstars namely Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Natalya and Carmella are set to clash in the match. The winner of the contest will earn the right to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

ALSO READ: India need better winter sports facilities to raise level, say athletes and officials

How to get tickets for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The tickets for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 can be bought from WWE website. The minimum cost of a single ticket as listed on the website is CA $105.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 take place?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 be held?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be held in Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

What time will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 start in USA?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Which TV Channels will broadcast the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in USA?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be broadcast on WWE Network

Where will the live streaming of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 be available?

The live streaming of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be available on Peacock in the United States.