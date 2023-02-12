India need better winter sports facilities to raise level, say athletes and officials

The Gulmarg ice skating rink buzzes with activity from early morning till late night at the ongoing Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg. With five disciplines scheduled on the only rink in the area, matches finish as late as 10:30pm. But participants from across the country are up for the adventure.

Though the place is known for winter sports, events like ice hockey have drawn good response with keen contests among five teams – Army, Police, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Ice Hockey Association of India secretary general Harjinder Singh says KIWG is a good way to promote the sport in the region.

“There is immense potential since they have this facility here. The infrastructure can be improved and we can hold development camps here. There is not much focus on ice sports, but they have the resources to take it to the next level. We can have an all-weather indoor rink,” says Singh.

Himachal Pradesh player Nuawang, who trains in Kaza in the Spiti Valley, says they would want to train indoors. “In Kaza we have an open rink and we train for only three months. If we want to play for lndia we need facility with artificial ice where we can train for the entire year,” he says.

“The gear is also very expensive and we generally share among team members during matches. With Khelo India coming, we have more competition at domestic level. This is my second Khelo India and I want to win a medal this time. I want to get into the India camp, play for the country,” says the 20-year-old.

The lack of quality infrastructure is a major hurdle. The only indoor rink of international standard is lying idle in Dehradun and though there are many outdoor arenas in Ladakh and other hilly areas, the sport is still played at a recreational level.

“If we aspire to represent India at the world championships, we have to develop infrastructure. At present our level is that we can qualify for lower division at Worlds but we can do that only when we have an indoor rink of certain international specification (5,000 seating capacity) to become eligible.”

India hosted the 2012 Asia Challenge Cup at the ice rink in Dehradun that came up at a cost of ₹100 crore, but it remains shut. There is a move to revamp the facility.

“It is not in use now. We are in the process of reopening it and if some funds can be put into that facility, we will be in a position to at least aspire to compete in the world championships and Olympics."

The federation has been setting up rinks in Ladakh, Kaza, etc., as there is great enthusiasm among locals and has given a fillip to the sport. The Indian men's team made its international debut in 2009 and the women in 2016. The under-20 men’s team has started playing internationally and the U-18 teams will go to Mongolia this year for training and competition.

“It is one of the fastest sports in the world and full of excitement. In Ladakh there is probably a rink in every village. We set up one nursery in Kaza and their under-18 women’s team won bronze in the nationals recently. The nurseries exist but what is missing is facilities that can help players graduate to a professional level. Interest can be generated when we are eligible to participate in major events like world championships.

“Also, we need to set up indoor rinks in Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai. The kids are familiar with the sport and they would be interested to play.”