WWE Fastlane 2023: Full match card, live streaming details and telecast time in India and in USA

WWE Fastlane 2023 will be be held on Saturday, October 7(US time) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The high voltage event will feature the likes of John Cena, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Asuka etc. Cena will be seen in action after a long time and his fans are going electric at the prospect of witnessing the highly decorated wrestler.

WWE Fastlane 2023 will be held on Saturday, October 7(US time) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

In one of the most awaited encounters, Balor & Priest would defend their tag team championship title against Rhodes & Jey. There will be a 3-way contest between women superstars namely Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair and Asuka. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will take on Shinsuke Nakamura.

The grand extravaganza is expected to offer the possibility of new storylines and consolidation of ongoing rivalries. The Bloodline members will be gunning to continue their dominance in the WWE Universe. Meanwhile, fans would also have their eyes on rivals-turned-friends Rhodes and Jey.

Here is the full match card

John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match)

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Live streaming details

In USA: WWE Fastlane 2023 will be telecast on Saturday, October 7. The live streaming will be available on Peacock network at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

In India: WWE Fastlane 2023 will be live streamed on Sunday, October 8. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and Sony Sports Network at 5:30 am.

