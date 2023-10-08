WWE Fastlane 2023 LIVE Updates: Catch John Cena, The Usos, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Asuka and others in action

WWE Fastlane 2023 is set to be held on Saturday, October 7(US time) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The grand extravaganza involves the likes of John Cena, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, The Usos etc.

The Bloodline members will be gunning to continue their dominance in the WWE Universe. (WWE Website)

In a high voltage encounter, Cena and LA Knight will take on The Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso & Sikoa.

In another much-awaited clash, rivals-turned-allies Rhodes & Jey Uso will faee off against the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Damian Priest.

Here is the complete match card for WWE Fastlane 2023

John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match)

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso