Why former RAW manager Eric Bischoff thinks Cody Rhodes deserved to lose against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania39

For some fans of Cody Rhodes, his defeat at the hands of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania39, was a big shock. In the lead up to the high-octane clash at The Showcase of The Immortals, much heat had been generated in between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief and many believed Rhodes will emerge victorious but it didn't happen. Cody Rhodes; Roman Reigns(Twitter)

Now former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff has weighed in on the match. In a recent interview with Jon Chuckery, WWE Hall of Famer and former General Manager of RAW Eric Bischoff expressed his thoughts on Rhodes' defeat at the grandest stage in the company. Bischoff said that The American Nightmare's loss at WrestleMania39 was the correct decision.

"I think it’s absolutely the right decision. Having Cody chase that title, yes. If, giant ‘if’ fluorescent colors, fireworks, or anything else you can think of to draw attention to the word ‘if’ in this context; if they have a plan,” said Bischoff.

“Look at what they did with The Bloodline storyline. That was a phenomenal storyline from a storyteller’s point of view. The character development, the art of each of the characters, the layers in the story, the defined arc within that story, all of it was as good as anything I’ve ever seen in professional wrestling. From a technical point of view. I thought it was amazing, really amazing," he added.

However, at the same time, Bischoff explained that if WWE didn't have a great plan, then it was a unjust on Rhodes. He went on to highlight that fans would get the answer over the next 12 months.

"Whoever that team was, if they can replicate anything close to that level of success over the next 12 months, that is absolutely the best decision. On the other hand, if they don’t have a really great plan, then it could be a lost opportunity, but we won’t know until we know," said Bischoff.

At WrestleMania39, Reigns won against Rhodes in a controversial manner which involved the interference of The Bloodline members. In the climax of the epic fight, The Enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa had interfered and hit Rhodes with a Samoan Spike. Sikoa's involvement proved to be the turning point as The Tribal Chief then hit Rhodes with his trademark spear move and grabbed the win.

Meanwhile, Rhodes is set to square off against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions 2023 on Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Recently, Rhodes had defeated Lesnar in a head-to-head fight at WWE Backlash 2023. Lesnar is looking to take revenge on Rhodes for his recent loss.