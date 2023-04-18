WWE Hall of Famer talks about Roman Reigns nearing 1000 days as universal champion

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the verge of creating history. The Tribal Chief is nearing 1000 days while holding the universal title.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (File Photo)

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about Reigns on the recent edition of his Kliq This podcast. He highlighted how The Tribal Chief is on the verge of achieving a sensational milestone and WWE must back him.

"That close to 1,000 [days], you have to do it. It’d be I’d like [Cal] Ripken had turf toe and would have f***ing just taken a day off. There’s certain milestones, and right now, he’s too close to 1,000. You’re only gonna be as successful as your f***ing top guy, and Roman’s the top guy right now. Roman has the cool factor, Roman’s your money guy," said Nash.

Nash reminisced own career's exemplary world title run that was eventually ended by Bret Hart. He highlighted that he didn't receive as much support form WWE as Reigns is getting now. Nash implied that had he received some support, his title run would have been historic.

"They did it with me and Bret. If I would have beaten Bret out of the shoot, I think absolutely Diesel has a much better f***ing run. But the fact that they wouldn’t commit and put the f***ing eggs in the basket, I think that it hurt me, and I think that they weren’t ready to make that commitment. Things had went too well," said the Hall of Famer.

Meanwhile, Reigns' group The Bloodline seem to have joined hands with The Judgment Day to finish off the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle and Cody Rhodes. On Monday night Raw, Paul Heyman asked The Judgement Day members namely Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley to solve The Bloodline's problems and in return, he promised to help them in their rivalry against the LWO. In a three-way match involving Balor, Priest and Mysterio against Owens-Zayn-Riddle, the latter emerged victorious. In another fight of the night, Solo Sikoa defeated Rey Mysterio.

