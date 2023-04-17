WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on Cody Rhodes' defeat in title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns defeated hot-favourite Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 earlier this month. Leading into the high-octane encounter, several WWE fans had pinned their hopes on The American Nightmare to end Reigns' historic winning streak but that didn't happen as The Tribal Chief grabbed victory with help from The Bloodline. Roman Reigns defeated hot-favourite Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 earlier this month(Twitter)

In a recent episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, former WWE star "Road Dogg" Brian James weighed in on the question of Rhodes' win in sharp contrast to the defeat that he actually faced.

"The argument is a legitimate one to go back now that history has told that story and go, ‘Okay. Should he have got it then? Should he won it then?’ Like, man, I don’t think that’s smart business. I think that’s great booking if you’re a fan, but I don’t think it’s smart business. If you tell the story and go, ‘The end,’ close the book. Then, ‘Okay, now we got to start over,’ I just feel like this was just a chapter closing," said Dogg.

The WWE Hall of Famer further highlighted that Rhodes didn't face much adversity to eventually emerge as the new champion. Dogg lauded The American Nightmare for his achievements since his return but went on to highlight that Rhodes still needed to earn the right to be a champion like Reigns.

"He came in, and this has been said by some people that speak about wrestling that kinda know what they’re talking about, he came in, and he had no adversity. He went right through the Rumble, right through everybody, and right to the champion. So the argument could be made, ‘Man if you just give it to him now, did he earn it?’ Yes, he has over the extension of his career, for sure, if you can tell that whole story, and they have tried to tell that whole story as much as they could if you see in the promos, they talk a lot about what all he’s done because that’s a really cool part of his story is what he has accomplished in this industry. By himself, you know what I mean? Like, I mean, yes, he’s had some help. Yes, his father was a wrestler, his brother, all that. Man, he came in and changed the game a little bit, and kudos to him for that,” said Dogg.

"So really, it’s a bigger picture conversation. Whether he has the title around his waist right now or not, let’s just stop and think about what Cody’s done and accomplished from a human standpoint. Holy mackerel, this dude’s an entrepreneur in the industry of sports entertainment, and that has never existed before," he concluded.