Cody Rhodes breaks his silence after loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes had lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 as The Tribal Chief retained Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title. Reigns' win was however made possible through an interference by Solo Sikoa who beat Rhodes with a Samoan spike in the climax of the match. The head-to-head fight between Reigns and Rhodes also saw disruption by The Usos who were then cornered by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

After almost a week since his loss, Rhodes has broken his silence. The American Nightmare took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote a long post dwelling on his defeat at The Show of Shows. In the social media post, Rhodes thanked the fans for their unwavering support. He also thanked his wife, The McMahon Family, John Cena, WWE and a host of other people for their contribution in his career.

"A long week. I know last Sunday was not the result I’d hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well. I make no excuses. I lost. I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you how much I enjoyed the ride…until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night. I would like to thank @thebrandirhodes @wwe , the city of Los Angeles, Matt Rolf, @bradkolowichjr , @sgovintage , @jtcervero , HHH, The McMahon Family, Bruce, Conrad, Kevin Dunn, Ryan W Ryan C Mustache Chad Brian James Ed K, John Cone, John Cena, and @makeawishamerica for allowing me the honor to induct 15 wishes into the Circle Of Champions, and many more names I may be forgetting…in addition Nick Khan for taking care of my family through the festivities. Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall…unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me. @usanetwork," wrote Rhodes.

In the latest episode of WWE Raw, Rhodes challenged Reigns for a tag team match. Brock Lesnar showed up in the arena and offered to partner The American Nightmare. A tag team match between Lesnar & Rhodes against Solo Sikoa & Reigns was scheduled. But at the start of the fight, The Beast Incarnate betrayed Rhodes and brutally assaulted him in the ring. This incident added a fresh dimension to Rhodes' journey in the company.