WWE legend speculates about fight between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania40

The prospect of The Rock and Roman Reigns squaring off against each other in the ring is something that WWE fans have been desiring for a long time. Before WrestleMania 39, there were speculations that the two superstars might lock horns against each other in an epic battle at the blockbuster event but that didn't happen.

Roman Reigns, The Rock(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interaction on "Foley Is Pod.", WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley expressed hopes to see The Rock in a face off against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns in a match at WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ| 2022-23 All-NBA teams: MVP Joel Embiid in 1st squad, LeBron James selected for 19th time in career

"If [WWE] know now that they can have Rock in a main event for WrestleMania 40 — with Roman's streak at that point surpassing 1,300 days — that would be a majestic match. They could have a heck of a feud without the title, too," said Foley.

Foley also speculated on WWE's plans for The Tribal Chief in coming times.

"But, if they feel like they have The Rock in reserve, I think Roman holds that title, which might be why they divided the title [creating a new World Heavyweight Championship]."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The WWE legend further said that if The Rock indeed comes onboard for a fight against Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Then The Tribal Chief should be allowed to continue his terrific title reign till The Showcase of The Immortals.

"Final answer — If Rock's in the works [for WrestleMania 40], I'm okay with Roman holding on to the title."

51-year-old The Rock is at the fag end of his wrestling career and hasn't competed in WWE for several months. The year 2024 will mark 25-year anniversary of The Rock's first WrestleMania main event in which he fought against Steve Austin( in 1999) . Interestingly, the fight was held in the city of Philadelphia which will be the host for WrestleMania 40. Given all this, WWE might plan to give a farewell to The Rock at the grandest stage i.e, WrestleMania 40.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Reigns is nearing 1000 days as Universal Champion which will be a huge milestone in his career. Recently, he was selected into SmackDown as the No.1 pick of night one during 2023 WWE Draft.