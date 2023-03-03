WWE legend wishes to be inducted to Hall of Fame by Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is one of the most popular names in WWE. Currently working as the manager of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Heyman has served many big names like Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle in wrestling.

Being associated with Heyman is a remarkable prospect, many WWE stars look forward to it. Former two-time WWE Women's Champion Carlene Denise Moore-Begnaud, who is famous by her ring name Jazz, has zeroed in on Heyman as one of the two persons who could do the honors for her Hall of Fame induction.

In an interaction on Busted Open Radio, Jazz named Paul Heyman and/or Tommy Dreamer as the two persons she would want to induct her in the coveted list.

"I always said, if I ever get inducted, I would love for either [Tommy] Dreamer or Paul [Heyman] to induct me. Philadelphia would be great. That was my debut in ECW," said Jazz.

She further expressed her desire to be inducted into the Hall of Fame during her lifetime.

That’s everyone’s dream, I would assume, you know? Yeah, I most definitely, I just — all I ask is, if I’m going to receive that honor, I would just like to receive it while I’m still alive. That’s all I ask. Let me be able to walk up and accept that honor," she added.

Interestingly, Jazz is the last wrestler to be bestowed with the Women's Championship under the WWF banner( erstwhile name of WWE). As WWF changed its name to WWE in 2002, she became the first to hold the title under the new banner.