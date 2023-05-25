WWE Night of Champions 2023: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in USA and in India

WWE Night of Champions 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, May 27 at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. The extravaganza will crown the first World Heavyweight Champion, with a fight between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. This time the Tribal Chief has teamed up with The Enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa in a bid to defeat current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. (WWE)

Night of Champions 2023 also marks the first big event appearance of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns since his fight at WrestleMania39. This time the Tribal Chief has teamed up with The Enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa in a bid to defeat current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

Another blockbuster fight during the event, will see The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar take on Cody Rhodes in a head-to-head match. Lesnar is gunning to take revenge for his humiliating loss at the hands of The American Nightmare at WWE Backlash 2023.

Here is the match card for WWE Night of Champions 2023

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. AJ Styles (World Heavyweight Championship)

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali

Live streaming details and timing

In USA: Night of Champions 2023 will be live streamed on Saturday, May 27 at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT in USA. The live streaming will be available on Peacock in the United States.

In India: Night of Champions 2023 will be live streamed on Saturday, May 27 at 10.30pm IST. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and Sony Sports Network.