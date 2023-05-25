Cristiano Ronaldo pushes for transfer to European giant and it’s not Real Madrid or Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has set the Saudi Pro League on fire since his transfer to Al Nassr and Portugal star has scored 14 goals in 16 appearances, registering two assists. With Ronaldo rediscovering his form, European clubs have once again begun to hover around him, hoping to acquire his signature. Cristiano Ronaldo for Al Nassr.(REUTERS)

The 38-year-old joined Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year contract, estimated to be worth more than 200 million Euros. His contract with Manchester United got terminated after a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag.

Also Read | Martinez double as Inter retain Coppa Italia crown

Despite his unceremonious exit from the Premier League side, it looks like Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing Ronaldo. According to reports, businessman Markus Schon has approached Bayern to get Ronaldo to Germany. But if the move actually happens, the former Real Madrid man will need to take a pay cut. During the winter transfer window, he was linked to Bayern, but the club reportedly took a u-turn due to his huge salary. Bayern’s interest in Cristiano has been further refueled with reports that the player is trying to push a move to Europe and wants Champions League football.

During last year's summer transfer window also, Ronaldo was linked to Bayern but club CEO Oliver Kahn downplayed such a move. Speaking to Bild, he said, "We briefly discussed Ronaldo at Bayern and Dortmund probably did too. We also see the big picture of the Bundesliga. Of course, superstars like Ronaldo are an important factor in attracting attention to the league. He is one of the greatest of the last decade. But we quickly dismissed that."

Meanwhile, former Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia, who was recently sacked, also claimed during a press conference that Ronaldo would not finish his career in Saudi Arabia. "Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe", he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON