WWE SmackDown LIVE updates (July 14, 2023): Asuka defends her women's championship title against Bianca Belair
WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Asuka vs Bianca Belair, AJ Styles vs Santos Escobar vs Butch vs Grayson Waller
Asuka will defend her women's championship title against Bianca Belair on Friday night SmackDown tonight.
A fatal 4-way match will take place among AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Butch and Grayson Waller. They would strive to secure a spot for a title match against United States Champion Austin Theory.
Sheamus & Ridge Holland will seek glory against Pretty Deadly.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 05:28 AM
WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Here is what Bianca Belair has to say!
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 05:20 AM
WWE SmackDown LIVE updates:: Check out the proposed title match
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 05:05 AM
WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Keep an eye on Jey Uso tonight !
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 04:55 AM
WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: The race for a title match against Austin Theory begins tonight!
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 04:53 AM
WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Sheamus & Ridge Holland will take on Pretty Deadly.
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 04:45 AM
WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Welcome to the live coverage!
Welcome to the live coverage of WWE SmackDown