WWE SmackDown LIVE updates (July 14, 2023): Asuka defends her women's championship title against Bianca Belair

Asuka will defend her women's championship title against Bianca Belair on SmackDown(WWE)

A fatal 4-way match will take place among AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Butch and Grayson Waller. They would strive to secure a spot for a title match against United States Champion Austin Theory.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland will seek glory against Pretty Deadly.