WWE SmackDown Results: Jey Uso defeats Sami Zayn with help from Solo Sikoa, Matt Riddle comes to the rescue
In the first episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 39, Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the fans. The WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the record-breaking success of WrestleMania 39. He also announced that in the upcoming new draft of WWE, all wrestlers will be eligible to apply.
A six-man tag team fight took place between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes. Sheamus and Co. defeated Imperium who were led by Gunther.
In a head-to-head fight, Ivar of The Viking Raiders took on Ricochet. Richochet surpassed Ivar. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and Shotzi in a women tag team match.
Rhea Ripley marked her appearance on the show and she boasted about her title win over Charlotte Flair.
Dominik Mysterio once again insulted his father Rey. Dominik teamed up with Damian Priest in a tag team match against Rey and Santos Escobar. The Judgement Day members grabbed the win in the match.
In the main event, Jey Uso locked horns with Sami Zayn in the ring. Before their fight, Zayn tried to play with Jey's mind and convince him to betray The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa attacked Kevin Owens backstage.
During the fight between Jey and Zayn, Sikoa stood at ringside. Jey emerged victorious in the one-on-one fight against the former Honorary Uce, with help from Sikoa. As Jey and Sikoa teamed up to beat Zayn after the fight was officially over, The Master Strategist was rescued by Matt Riddle.
Apr 08, 2023 07:37 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: This is how Matt Riddle rescued Sami Zayn
Apr 08, 2023 07:35 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Moment when Jey Uso stopped Solo Sikoa from beating Sami Zayn
Apr 08, 2023 07:28 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Jey Uso surpasses Sami Zayn
Jey Uso surpasses Sami Zayn with help from Solo Sikoa.
Sikoa then proceeds to beat Zayn. But Jey stops The Enforcer Of The Bloodline.
While the crowd cheer, Jey then kicks Sami Zayn and asks Sikoa to bring a steel chair.
At the same time, Matt Riddle comes to the rescue of Zayn. The Bloodline members retreat.
Apr 08, 2023 07:26 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Jey Uso vs Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn puches Jey Uso on the face while he lies on the ring floor.
Zayn climbs to the top rope but Jey kicks him, Zayn barely balances himself.
Jey head butts Zayn who drops near ringside. Solo Sikoa kicks Zayn and Jey drags him into the ring. 1,2,3….win for Jey Uso.
Apr 08, 2023 07:22 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Jey Uso vs Sami Zayn
Solo Sikoa stands at ringside. Sami Zayn is clearly outnumbered here with Kevin Owens injured and being treated backstage.
Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have a go at each other on the top rope. Zayn super flexes Jey Uso to the ring floor.
Both wrestlers down in the ring and get up together. Jey kicks Zayn and tries to pin him but The former Honorary Uce kicks out.
Apr 08, 2023 07:17 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Jey Uso vs Sami Zayn
Jey Uso pushes Sami Zayn. The Master Strategist tries to talk to Jey but The Bloodline member is in no mood to listen.
Zayn kicks and puches Jey. He throws Jey out to ringside.
Solo Sikoa comes to ringside.
Apr 08, 2023 07:15 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Sami Zayn enters the ring !
Sami Zayn enters the ring to take on Jey Uso in head-to-head fight.
Apr 08, 2023 07:11 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Jey Uso enters the arena !
Jey Uso enters the arean to take on Sami Zayn.
Apr 08, 2023 07:10 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Sami Zayn talks to Jey Uso before fight
Sami Zayn tries to play with Jey Uso's mind. Zayn tries to convince Jey to understand the unfavourable tactics of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.
Zayn says if Jey wants to beaten, he will do that. But he highlights that Jey's brother Jimmy is not there to support him tonight.
Meanhwhile, Solo Sikoa attacks Kevin Owens backstage.
Apr 08, 2023 06:59 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest defeat Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar
Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest defeat Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar in tag team match.
Apr 08, 2023 06:58 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Rey Mysterio & Escobar vs Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest
Escobar tags in Rey who tries to take on Dominik. Dominik shocks Rey and tries to pin him but the luchador kicks out.
A drop kick by Rey knocks down Dominik. Dom kicks out to avoid pin fall.
Rhea Ripley gets involved in the fight but she is taken down by Zelina Vega.
Apr 08, 2023 06:52 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Rey Mysterio & Escobar vs Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest
Dominik seesm to be having the upper hand over Rey. But the luchador tags in Santos Escobar who hits a cross body on Dominik.
Priest tries to rescue Dominik but Rey throws him out of the ring. Both then take down their opponents.
Apr 08, 2023 06:50 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Rey Mysterio & Escobar battles against Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest in tag team match
Rey Mysterio & Escobar battles against Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest in tag team match.
Dominik beats his father Rey while Priest holds him.
Apr 08, 2023 06:45 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar enter the arena
Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar enter the arena to take on Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest in a tag team match.
Apr 08, 2023 06:40 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Rhea Ripley takes the mic !
Rhea Ripley boasts about her win over Charlotte Flair. She says she created history on April 1, 2023.
She asks fans to rise for her.
Meanwhile, Finn Balor takes the mic and trash talks Edge.
Following it, Dominik takes the mic but is booed by the crowd.
Apr 08, 2023 06:36 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Triple H addresses the fans
Triple H informs that a new draft for WWE stars is coming soon in which all wrestlers will be eligible.
He welcomes Rhea Ripley into the arena. Ripley enters the arena alongwith The Judgement Day members.
Apr 08, 2023 06:34 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Triple H addresses the fans
Triple H says he is never getting old as long as there is breath in his body.
He hails WrestleMania as the greatest sporting extravaganza. He highlights that WrestleMania 39 was a huge success as it broke all records.
He informs the crowd of fans that all records in terms of views, merchandise sales, digital views etc. were broken at WrestleMania 39.
Apr 08, 2023 06:31 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Triple H enters the arena !
Triple H is in the arena to address the WWE Universe. The crowd goes berserk, huge pop for the superstar.
Apr 08, 2023 06:25 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeat Natalya and Shotzi
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeat Natalya and Shotzi in a tag team match.
Apr 08, 2023 06:24 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Natalya and Shotzi vs Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan
Rodriguez tries to gain an upper hand on Shotzi. She tags in Morgan who jumps on Shotzi and knocks her down. But Natalya comes to the rescue.
Natalya slams down Morgan but Rodriguez comes to the rescue.
Apr 08, 2023 06:22 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Natalya and Shotzi enter the arena !
Natalya and Shotzi enter the arena to take on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a tag team match.
Apr 08, 2023 06:17 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan enter the arena!
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan enter the arena for a tag team match.
Apr 08, 2023 06:16 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are seen backstage
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are seen backstage where they are holding their tag team title belts.
Zayn says he is feeling weird after their title win.
Apr 08, 2023 06:14 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Ricochet defeats Ivar
Ricochet defeats Ivar in a head-to-head fight.
Apr 08, 2023 06:13 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Ivar vs Ricochet
Both wrestlers are back in the ring. Ivar seems to be getting away in the match. But soon Ricochet gains back control. He lands a drop kick on Ivar and then tries to lift him but fails.
A spin kick by Ivar knocks down Ricochet in the ring. Ivar climbs to the top rope but Ricochet wakes up and kicks him on the face.
Ricochet launches Ivar on the ring floor. He then climbs up on the top rope and jumps on Ivar who was lying on the floor. Ricochet wins !
Apr 08, 2023 06:10 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Ivar vs Ricochet
Ricochet tries to gain the upper hand. He throws Ivar out of the ring and then lauches him on The Viking Riader. But Ivar grabs Ricochet's neck and throws him on the floor at ringside.
Apr 08, 2023 06:09 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Ivar vs Ricochet
Ivar of the Viking Raiders is accompanied by manager Valhalla. Ivar will take on Ricochet.
Apr 08, 2023 06:02 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Paul Heyman is seen with Solo Sikoa backstage !
The anchor asks Paul Heyman if he knows why Brock Lesnar brutally beat Cody Rhodes on Monday night Raw last night.
The Wise Man talks about Roman Reigns approaching 1000 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Meanwhile, Jey Uso comes on the show. He tries to shake hands with Sikoa but The Enforcer Of The Bloodline gives Jey a cold shoulder.
Heyman asks Jey to defeat Sami Zayn tonight.
Apr 08, 2023 05:52 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland beat Imperium
Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland have defeated Gunther and Co. in a six-man tag team match.
Apr 08, 2023 05:51 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Imperium vs The Brawling Brutes
Shemaus takes down Giovanni Vinci with a strong kick and then pins him on the floor. 1,2 and 3… Sheamus and Co. win.
Apr 08, 2023 05:50 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Imperium vs The Brawling Brutes
Gunther takes on Ridge Holland and slams him on the floor. He then locks Holland by holding both his legs. Holland tags in Sheamus.
Gunther and Shwmaus land punches and kicks on each other. Sheamus launches a power slam on Gunther and beats GUnther repeatedly on the chest.
But soon Gunther launches a German Suplex on Sheamus. Sheamus reacts with a power slam and tries to pin Gunther but the Intercontinental Champion kicks out.
Apr 08, 2023 05:47 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Imperium vs The Brawling Brutes
Ludwig Kaiser tries to up the ante against Ridge Holland. But Holland turns the tables and slams the Imperium member on the floor.
Apr 08, 2023 05:46 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Imperium vs The Brawling Brutes
Gunther and Co. are having the upper hand in this six-man contest. Gunther locks Butch in a tight lock. But Butch gets out of it by twisting Gunther's fingers.
Apr 08, 2023 05:41 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Imperium vs The Brawling Brutes
The six wrestlers are taking on in a six-man tag team match. Vinci hits The Brutes' member with a suplex while the referee is distracted.
Apr 08, 2023 05:39 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Imperium enter the ring
Gunther alongwith Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have entered the ring to take on the Brawling Brutes.
Apr 08, 2023 05:38 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland enter the ring
Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland have entered the ring to take on the Imperium.
Apr 08, 2023 05:33 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: What to expect tonight?
Apr 08, 2023 05:31 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Triple H's address to the fans
Apr 08, 2023 05:29 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Rhea Ripley's appearance
Apr 08, 2023 05:26 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Sami Zayn vs Jey Uso
Apr 08, 2023 05:26 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio
Rey Mysterio will team up with Santos Escobar, against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.
Apr 08, 2023 05:25 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Six-Man Tag Team showdown.
Apr 08, 2023 05:24 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Welcome to the live coverage !
Welcome to the live coverage of first episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 39.