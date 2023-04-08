WWE SmackDown Results: Jey Uso defeats Sami Zayn with help from Solo Sikoa, Matt Riddle comes to the rescue

In the first episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 39, Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the fans. The WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the record-breaking success of WrestleMania 39. He also announced that in the upcoming new draft of WWE, all wrestlers will be eligible to apply.

A six-man tag team fight took place between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes. Sheamus and Co. defeated Imperium who were led by Gunther.

In a head-to-head fight, Ivar of The Viking Raiders took on Ricochet. Richochet surpassed Ivar. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and Shotzi in a women tag team match.

Rhea Ripley marked her appearance on the show and she boasted about her title win over Charlotte Flair.

Dominik Mysterio once again insulted his father Rey. Dominik teamed up with Damian Priest in a tag team match against Rey and Santos Escobar. The Judgement Day members grabbed the win in the match.

In the main event, Jey Uso locked horns with Sami Zayn in the ring. Before their fight, Zayn tried to play with Jey's mind and convince him to betray The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa attacked Kevin Owens backstage.

During the fight between Jey and Zayn, Sikoa stood at ringside. Jey emerged victorious in the one-on-one fight against the former Honorary Uce, with help from Sikoa. As Jey and Sikoa teamed up to beat Zayn after the fight was officially over, The Master Strategist was rescued by Matt Riddle.