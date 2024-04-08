WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre to open Day 2, Rhodes vs Reigns in Bloodline Rules main-event
WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: If Day 1 was a cracker, Day 2 of the 40th Anniversary of the Showcase of the Immortals promises to be a bigger banger as Cody Rhodes attempts to finish his story for the last time.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: After a roller-coaster of Day 1, it's time for the sequel as we are live all the way from the Lincoln Field for Day 2 of WrestleMania 40. What must Cody Rhodes be thinking? The odds just got that much more against him as he and Seth Rollins lost to The Rock ad Roman Reigns yesterday. The condition was simple. If Cody and Seth lost, Rhodes' main-event against the Tribal Chief would be a Bloodline Rules match. Which means there are no rules. Anyone can interrupt, anyone can attack, anyone can make his presence felt, making Rhodes' dream of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion next to impossible....Read More
Unfortunately for Rhodes, that's exactly what happened. The Rock laid the Smackdown on The American Nightmare, pinning him after a Rock Bottom and the People's Elbow.
Besides Rhodes and Reigns, quite a few other matches promise to steal the show. Rhodes’ teammates from last evening Seth Rollins. Sorry, beaten and banged up Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the ravaging Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath won his last world title at WrestleMania 36 in front of a zero live audience due to the pandemic. Four years later, he has the chance to do it again in front of 72,000 people.
Also, a riveting triple threat contest is up for grabs as the current United States Champion Logan Paul defends his title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Logan cost Randy a shot at the World title inside the Elimination Chamber, setting up a feud between the two, before Owens snuck in the title picture. When it's WrestleMania, let alone with three people battling for a title, with the possibility of an RKO out of nowhere, fewer things top that.
There is no day bigger in sports entertainment than today and tomorrow. After months of anticipation and build-up, we are finally here at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia… for WWE WrestleMania 40… also called WrestleMania XL. The 40th anniversary of the holy grail of professional wrestling. WrestleMania is pro wrestling's equivalent of the Superbowl. Heck, many in the United States believe that it has long surpassed it. Each year, ever since it began way back in 1984, the legend of WrestleMania has kept on growing, to an extent that today it is the pioneer of the entertainment industry. An icon in its own rights.
Think about all those moments. When Hulk Hogan body-slammed Andre The Giant in from of 93,000 strong at the Silver Dome. When Shawn Michaels jumped off the ladder in 1994. When The Austin era began. When Brock Lesnar Broke The Undertaker's 21-match undefeated streak. When HBK retired Shawn Michaels… or when Cody attempts to finish his story. Stay tuned. You may become part of history over the next few hours.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: Randy Orton gears up for his 19th WrestleMania
WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: WOW! Let that sink in. The Apex Predator is a true Mania GOAT. Only two individuals have more WrestleMania appearances than the Viper – The Undertaker and Triple H. Randy Orton, a 13-time World Champion and a bonafide future Hall of Famer, returns to the grandest stage of them all after missing the event last year due to injury. And he slots back right in the title picture as he aims revenge against Logan Paul, who cost him a shot at the World Heavyweight title inside the Elimination Chamber back in February in Perth, Australia. Orton looks like a million bucks. He is jacked and healthy as ever, and with a guarantee that an RKO can come out of nowhere.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: What happened on Day 1
WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: The opening day of WrestleMania 40 was an absolute smasher! And below are the results
- Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch for the Women's Heavyweight championship
- The Awesome Truth won the Raw tag-team titles, while Grayson Waller and Austin Theory win the Smackdown Titles
- Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeated Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
- Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther
- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi beat Damage CTRL
- Jey Uso defeated his brother Jimmy Uso
WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: Here's what the match card looks like today
WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: A total of 6 matches to take place today with 4 championships on the line
- Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
- Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Iyo Sky defends the Smackdown Women’s title against Bayley
- Randy Orton vs Logan Paul vs Kevin Owens in a triple-threat match for the United States Championship
- LA Knight takes on AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits up against The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight
WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: Hello and Welcome to the sequel
WWE WrestleMania 40 Live: We are finally here! Day 2 of the biggest event in sports entertainment. WrestleMania 40 where Cody Rhodes will have a final shot at finishing his story against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Championship. But in doing so, Rhodes faces the biggest test of his career yet, as following yesterday's loss, he battles Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match. Which basically means… well, that there are no rules. Anything goes, everything is legal. And as the Rock said, he will do everything in his power to make sure that the title continues to stay around the waist of his cousin.