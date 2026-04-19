WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu prevails over Drew McIntyre; time for women's tag team match

WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu came out on top against Drew McIntyre in the unsanctioned match as he prevailed over the Scottish warrior in a brutal contest featuring tables, ladders, belts and chairs. The duo attacked each other with everything they had, but it was Fatu who managed to hang on long enough to secure a much-deserved victory. Earlier, WrestleMania 42 Night 1 began with The Usos and LA Knight defeating The Vision and IShowSpeed in the opening match. The aftermath of the match saw Logan Paul turn on the YouTuber; however, the Usos came to IShowSpeed's rescue, and in the end, the popular YouTuber had the last laugh, connecting with an IShow splash from the top of the ropes. ...Read More

It's that time of the year! The biggest night is here as far as WWE and wrestling go. WrestleMania 42 is finally here, and the excitement is going through the roof. The two-day event will feature high-profile contests, with the main event on Night 1 being the singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Heading into the biggest WWE event, all the chatter has been about his feud and how WWE and TKO ruined one of the most-awaited feuds by inserting Pat McAfee into the mix. The fans have not taken kindly to McAfee aligning forces with Orton and turning heel against Rhodes.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 42 will also see the in-ring return of Seth Rollins, who will fight it out with Gunther. Stephanie Vaquer will also defend her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan, who earned the shot at the title after winning the Royal Rumble. AJ Lee will also go head-to-head with Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. There are a total of seven matches scheduled on Night 1, and not to forget, it would be the 17-time champion John Cena who would host the two-day event.

Here are the full results for WrestleMania 42 Night 1:

The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed (with Paul Heyman) vs The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) and LA Knight - Usos and LA Knight (WINNER)

Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre - Unsanctioned match - Jacob Fatu (WINNER)

The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) (c) vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) - Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs Becky Lynch - Singles match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins vs Gunther - Singles match

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Liv Morgan - Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Randy Orton (with Pat McAfee) - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship