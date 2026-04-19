WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu prevails over Drew McIntyre; time for women's tag team match
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu prevails over Drew McIntyre in the unsanctioned match. What an end to the long and vicious rivalry.
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu came out on top against Drew McIntyre in the unsanctioned match as he prevailed over the Scottish warrior in a brutal contest featuring tables, ladders, belts and chairs. The duo attacked each other with everything they had, but it was Fatu who managed to hang on long enough to secure a much-deserved victory. Earlier, WrestleMania 42 Night 1 began with The Usos and LA Knight defeating The Vision and IShowSpeed in the opening match. The aftermath of the match saw Logan Paul turn on the YouTuber; however, the Usos came to IShowSpeed's rescue, and in the end, the popular YouTuber had the last laugh, connecting with an IShow splash from the top of the ropes. ...Read More
It's that time of the year! The biggest night is here as far as WWE and wrestling go. WrestleMania 42 is finally here, and the excitement is going through the roof. The two-day event will feature high-profile contests, with the main event on Night 1 being the singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Heading into the biggest WWE event, all the chatter has been about his feud and how WWE and TKO ruined one of the most-awaited feuds by inserting Pat McAfee into the mix. The fans have not taken kindly to McAfee aligning forces with Orton and turning heel against Rhodes.
Night 1 of WrestleMania 42 will also see the in-ring return of Seth Rollins, who will fight it out with Gunther. Stephanie Vaquer will also defend her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan, who earned the shot at the title after winning the Royal Rumble. AJ Lee will also go head-to-head with Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. There are a total of seven matches scheduled on Night 1, and not to forget, it would be the 17-time champion John Cena who would host the two-day event.
Here are the full results for WrestleMania 42 Night 1:
The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed (with Paul Heyman) vs The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) and LA Knight - Usos and LA Knight (WINNER)
Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre - Unsanctioned match - Jacob Fatu (WINNER)
The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) (c) vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) - Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
AJ Lee (c) vs Becky Lynch - Singles match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
Seth Rollins vs Gunther - Singles match
Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Liv Morgan - Singles match for the Women's World Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) vs Randy Orton (with Pat McAfee) - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 04:35:10 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Women's tag team match!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: It's time for the Women's tag team match between The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) (c) vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella). Let the action begin!!
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 04:23:33 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu wins!!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu goes for a moonsault, and Drew McIntyre goes through the table. The Samoan goes for the count and picks up a victory in an absolutely violent match. What a win for Fatu! Somehow, Fatu outlasts McIntyre.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 04:22:34 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Fatu goes through the table!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu goes through the table, which was set on the ringside area! Drew McIntyre is slowly and steadily gaining the upper hand as the crowd begins to chant, “This is awesome.”
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 04:19:30 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu on the attack!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu is unleashed. He is going after Drew McIntyre and is attacking him using the referee's belt. He now shifts attention to the toolbox but McIntyre comes up with the Claymore. The Scottish warrior goes for the count but Fatu kicks out in two and the match goes on.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 04:16:54 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: McIntyre kicks out!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: WOAH! Drew McIntyre kicks out of Jacob Fatu's moonsault, and Jacob Fatu cannot believe it! The 50,000 fans inside the Las Vegas arena are on their feet! McIntyre now gets to the toolbox to attack Fatu's eyes. This match is now starting to get gory and absoutely violent.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 04:12:45 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Another viral moment!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Just like the previous two WrestleManias, Drew McIntyre grabs onto the phone to create yet another viral moment. The Scottish warrior is coming into his own after braving the opening assault! The two continue to go back-and-forth inside the ring.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 04:09:43 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: No time wasting here!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jacob Fatu, absolutely unhinged, goes after Drew McIntyre as he was making his way to the ringside. A complete brutal assault begins as Fatu brings the big guns out. Tables, chairs are being thrown around and the signs aren't good for the Scottish warrior!
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 04:04:53 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Time for unsanctioned match!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: It's time for the unsanctioned match between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu! All bets are off, and the WWE won't be liable for any of the damages that take place during this match. The feud between the two has turned really ugly over the last two weeks and expect a nasty and extreme match between these two behemoths.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:55:53 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: USOS with the save!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: The Usos and LA Knight come to IShowSpeed's rescue and save him from Logan Paul's attack! The Usos connect with the 1D and send Logan back on his way! IShowSpeed then goes over the top for a IShow splash on Logan Paul. What a start to Night 1!!
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:54:06 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Logan Paul turns on IShowSpeed
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: The loss hasn't gone down well with Logan Paul as he turns on his teammate, IShowSpeed. The mauling and vicious assault outside the ring begins!
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:53:20 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: The USOs and LA Knight win!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: IShowSpeed fails to get on the same page as The Vision and in the end, LA Knight connects with the BFT on Austin Theory and this paves the way for the win for the USOs and LA Knight.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:51:55 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jey USO spears Austin Theory
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jey Uso makes the first big move of the match as he spears Austin Theory and straight away goes for the pin. However, Logan Paul is able to make the save, and the count is broken at two.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:50:31 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Speed tags Logan Paul!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: IShowSpeed continues to struggle inside the ring against the likes of the Usos and LA Knight. The YouTuber somehow manages to tag Logan Paul in. Jimmy USO and Logan Paul continue to go back-and-forth and this marks a pivotal moment in this six-man tag team match.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:46:50 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: LA Knight and IShowSpeed get us underway
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: LA Knight and IShowSpeed get the in-ring action underway as the six-man tag-team match begins in Las Vegas. IShowSpeed starts showing off, and it takes just two seconds for LA Knight to show who's the real boss.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:44:28 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Out Come Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: After the Usos and LA Knight, the Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed make their way to the ringside area for the high-profile six-man tag-team match. The crowd are booing the Vision and IShowSpeed and it's clear who the Las Vegas fans are rooting for tonight!
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:42:04 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Out come the Usos and LA Knight!
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and LA Knight have made their way to the ring, and the atmosphere is absolutely electric at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. We are all set for the opening match of WrestleMania 42.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:39:22 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Welcome to WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: John Cena declares WrestleMania 42 open! Says the time for talk is over and the stage is set for the wrestlers to deliver on the biggest night of them all. And it's the time for the opening match of the night between the Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) and IShowSpeed (with Paul Heyman) vs The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) and LA Knight!
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:35:45 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: The pre-show begins
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: The live coverage of WrestleMania 42 has begun. The pre-show is live, and we are just 45 minutes away from the start of the Mania. All roads lead to Las Vegas, and one can't wait for the live action to begin.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:30:21 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: John Cena to open WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: The 17-time world champion John Cena is the host of WrestleMania 42 and is all set to open Night 1. Let's see what the GOAT has to say on the biggest night of them all. Ahead of the event, Cena also made a post on social media, saying he's way too excited for the event.
“The Road to WrestleMania has been vocal, chaotic, and unpredictable. With all the hype and trash talk, it is definitely a make-or-break weekend for veterans and rookies alike. This time of the year brings out the best in our Superstars, and I have a feeling this will be one of the most talked about WrestleMania in history. Can’t wait for U to C #WrestleMania,” he wrote on X.
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:15:11 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Here's the full match card and the entire order:
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: As of now, the The Usos and LA Knight vs. The Vision and Speed is all set to open Night 1 of WrestleMania 42. A total of seven matches are scheduled to take place on the opening night in Las Vegas.
Here's the full match card:
- The Usos and LA Knight vs. The Vision and Speed
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu
- Women’s Tag Title Fatal 4-Way
- AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch
- Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan
- Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
- Sun, 19 Apr 2026 03:01:06 am
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Hello and welcome
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of WrestleMania 42 Night 1. It's the biggest night of the year as far as WWE is concerned and we have you covered. Stay tuned for more updates.