‘Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi. You got to look back’: Solo Sikoa credits rich Anoa'i legacy behind The Bloodline's dominance

“The legacy will always continue” - Rikishi had said backstage shortly after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward seven years, the members of the Anoa'i family has lived up to the words of the Hall of Famer and is now projected as the company's most dominant force. Roman Reigns, the son of Sika Anoa'i, is currently the WWE Universal Champion and has held the title for over two years now. The Usos, Jey and Jimmy, Rikishi's twin sons, are currently the SmackDown tag team champion and together they've formed one of WWE's most formidable alliance ‘The Bloodline’.

The Bloodline has one more member of the Anoa'i family, Solo Sikoa, the younger sibling of The Usos. Sikoa's introduction to The Bloodline came at the least expected moment, as he surprised a packed Principality Stadium in Cardiff at the Clash at the Castle, while Reigns and Drew McIntyre traded blows inside the ring. Reigns went to successfully defend his title after Sikoa's interruption, and since then he has remain an integral part of the faction.

While Sikoa still has a long way ahead, he is grateful to be part of the rich legacy, which boasts of superstars such as Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, among others. “I feel if it wasn't for them paving the way for us, I don't think we would be as dominant as we are now. You got to look back at it. Peter Maivia the chief, Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, like all those great men that stepped before us, they paved the way. And now here we come, we're paving the way for our next generation. So the legacy is just gonna continue after when we're long gone,” said the WWE superstar in an exclusive interview with hindustantimes.com.

Sikoa penned a contract with WWE in 2021 and started off with the NXT. A year later he was elevated to the main roster at the premium event in Cardiff, making his entry in the main event. While it is difficult for others to gain prominence right at the word go, Sikoa's stars landed him straight into the umbrella of Reigns aka Tribal Chief.

Sharing his thoughts on the experience, Sikoa said: "Me joining The Bloodline has made things a whole lot easier for me. I'm out there with some of the all time greats. I'm out there with my brothers The Usos, one of the best tag teams in WWE. I'm out there with Roman Reigns, the greatest champion all time. The Wiseman, Paul Heyman and Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. So I have all these people out there helping me, they're molding me to be great just as much as them. So I know when I'm out there in the ring, I know they have my back, they're always critiquing me on my matches, giving me advice, what I could do more, what I could do better, what not to do.

“And it just makes everything easier for me. While in NXT I didn't have that. I was down there by myself. I was learning on my own in the hard way. But now once I got to the main roster it's all changed. So things for me a whole lot easier.”

WWE superstar Solo Sikoa (WWE)

While fans have seen things going back and forth between Jey and Sami, his younger brother, however, chooses to underline the positives of the Honorary Uce. He believes Sami "brings the light to The Bloodline we never have around, we never see." But when it comes to the Universal Champion, Sikoa has nothing but admiration.

“He's on a different level, and I'm not just saying that in the ring, but outside of the ring as well. The hard work that he puts in, the time he takes to perfect his craft, in and outside the ring that takes years of dedication, hard work. Like he's on a different level, he's on god mode. The way he carries himself, the way he moves in the ring, his confidence screams untouchable. Like nobody can touch me. And I feel like with the two years of dominance of being champion, that's exactly what he is saying to everybody, showing everybody that no matter what you guys do, I could do it better,” said Sikoa.

Rikishi - the teacher

Rikishi was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. (WWE)

When asked about his father, Rikishi, who is a living legend, Sikoa narrates an interesting story of how he has always been his biggest teacher. "Every match when I was down at NXT, I always checked my phone. It would always be my brothers and my dad texting me. He would always text me. He would give me feedback, and the cool thing about my dad, he gives me feedback in his old school style, and then my brothers, it's like the new school. So now I have both advice and I mash it together.

"And that was the great thing that I love about my dad. And I still do, he still gives me feedback. He watches and he'll give me feedback the day or the next day. He's a funny guy, humble guy. He's a hard worker too, still does his thing. Still travels, does his gigs outside. But I love how he always takes the time to promote his boys, WWE, so that's pretty cool,” tells Sikoa before signing off.

