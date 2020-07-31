e-paper
3 Chennai Metro Rail stations renamed after Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa

3 Chennai Metro Rail stations renamed after Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa

According to a government order, the Alandur station will be called ‘Arignar Anna Alandur Metro’, the Central Metro as ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro’ and the CMBT station as ‘Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro.’

tamil-nadu Updated: Jul 31, 2020 13:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Chennai
On the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail, the chief minister said the Rs 61,843 crore project comprises three corridors spanning 118.9 km.
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced renaming of three Metro Rail stations here after late chief ministers CN Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

According to a government order, the Alandur station will be called ‘Arignar Anna Alandur Metro’, the Central Metro as ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro’ and the CMBT station as ‘Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro.’ Chief minister K Palaniswami said the stations have been renamed after the state government accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee.

He also listed out the steps taken by the AIADMK government under Jayalalithaa in implementing the Metro Rail project in the city.

On the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail, the chief minister said the Rs 61,843 crore project comprises three corridors: Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, spanning 118.9 km.

“The state government has passed orders and we are currently awaiting Central nod and funding,” he added.

