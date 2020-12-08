Tamil Nadu human rights body seeks report after 3 women die in fatal accidents

tamil-nadu

Tamil Nadu’s State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of two fatal accidents where three women died. The commission has asked the government authorities to respond within three weeks.

In the first case, S Saranya, a 24-year-old government employee reportedly drowned after falling into an open septic tank at a construction site. She had gone to urinate near the tank since there were no toilet facilities in the government office where she worked.

Saranya had a locomotor disability in her arm and worked as a junior assistant at the agriculture department’s godown in Kancheepuram district’s Kalakattur village. “Saranya and women colleagues used to go to a nearby house which is under construction as there are no toilets in the government village office,” said S Namburajan from Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

SHRC has called for a detailed report from the agriculture department. Commissionerate of the welfare of differently-abled is also initiating action in the case. The TARATDAC and her family members staged protests in Kancheepuram, demanding compensation and a government job.

In another incident, a mother-daughter duo fell into an open stormwater drain after their two-wheeler skidded off a service road in Nolambur, a western suburb in Chennai. “The location of the accident comes under three different jurisdictions - Chennai corporation, Kancheepuram district and Chengalpet district,” said Chittaranjan Mohandoss, member, SHRC. “All of them have been asked to respond as to why the drain was left open.”

Caroline Priscilla, 50, was a doctor and her daughter Evelyn, who was riding the vehicle, was a student of architecture. Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami has ordered that relief be provided from the state relief fund to the bereaved family. Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin hit out at the state government and called for all open drains under the National Highways Authority of India to be covered.