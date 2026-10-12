10 best Amazon Sale offers I’ve picked for your kitchen, from air fryers to mixer grinders

A kitchen upgrade can start with something as simple as making your morning breakfast quicker, grinding masalas without the extra effort or preparing evening snacks with less oil. The right appliance can make these everyday tasks easier, but finding one that fits your needs and budget takes a little browsing. That is where a good deal can make a difference.

Do not miss out on these 10 super-saver deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. (AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

I have shortlisted 10 kitchen appliance offers on Amazon, covering popular picks such as air fryers, mixer grinders and other useful additions to your cooking space. Instead of choosing an appliance simply because its price has dropped, look at what it brings to your kitchen, from motor power and capacity to cooking functions and ease of use.

These details can help you decide if a deal is worth considering for your household. Before placing an order, check the current selling price, warranty terms and customer reviews, as offers and availability may change. Here are 10 deals to explore for your next kitchen purchase.

10 handpicked Amazon Sale deals on small kitchen appliances, up to 70% off

Small kitchen appliances Original price Discount Sale price Instant Vortex Plus 6L Air Fryer ₹ 20,999 52% ₹ 9,999 Wonderchef Vista 750W Mixer Grinder ₹ 6,500 58% ₹ 2,699 Havells Perfect Fill Plus 800W Sandwich Maker ₹ 2,695 45% ₹ 1,495 Rico Cold Press Slow Juicer with Ice Cream Maker ₹ 26,000 71% ₹ 7,499 Wonderchef Regenta 19 Bar Espresso Coffee Maker ₹ 15,000 43% ₹ 8,499 Prestige PIC 20 1600W Induction Cooktop ₹ 3,645 41% ₹ 2,139 Wipro Elato BS202 1000W Ceramic Grill Sandwich Maker ₹ 1,899 39% ₹ 1,899 Philips NA231/00 6.2L Air Fryer ₹ 12,995 31% ₹ 8,999 Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W Mixer Grinder ₹ 7,490 57% ₹ 3,199 Dylect NutriMax Cold Press Slow Juicer ₹ 13,499 56% ₹ 5,999

10 kitchen appliances on our list

The Instant Vortex Plus 6L air fryer is worth considering during Amazon’s Mega Festival Sale if you want a versatile appliance for everyday cooking. Its six functions cover air frying, roasting, grilling, baking, reheating and dehydrating, reducing the need for separate appliances.

The EvenCrisp technology promises crispy results using up to 95% less oil than traditional deep frying, while the digital touch panel lets you adjust cooking time and temperature.

Specifications Capacity 6L Power 1500W Cooking Functions 6-in-1 Technology 360° EvenCrisp Warranty 1 year

Why should you buy this product?

Consider this air fryer if you want multiple cooking functions in one appliance, a generous capacity for family meals and crispy food with less oil

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival offers an opportunity to consider the Wonderchef Vista mixer grinder if your kitchen needs a versatile appliance for daily preparation. Its 750W motor and four jars handle tasks ranging from grinding dry spices and making chutneys to preparing batters and fresh juices.

Stainless steel blades, three speed settings and a pulse function offer control over different ingredients, while overload protection and a two-year warranty add practical reassurance. Grab it at a 58% discount.

Specifications Motor Power 750W Number of Jars 4 Speed Settings 3 + Pulse Jar Material Stainless Steel Warranty 2 years

Why should you buy this product?

Choose this mixer grinder for everyday Indian cooking, with dedicated jars for spices, chutneys, batters and juices, plus overload protection and a two-year warranty.

At 45% off during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, the Havells Perfect Fill Plus sandwich maker is available for ₹1,495, down from its listed MRP of ₹2,695. Its 800W heating system and non-stick grill plates make it useful for preparing toasted sandwiches for breakfast or quick evening snacks with minimal oil.

Power and ready indicators simplify operation, while cool-touch handles and upright storage make it a practical choice for compact kitchens.

Specifications Power 800W Capacity 2 slices Plate Coating Food-grade non-stick Safety Features Cool-touch handles Warranty 2 years

Why should you buy this product?

At 45% off, this sandwich maker is a budget-friendly pick for quick breakfasts and evening snacks, with non-stick plates, safety features and space-saving storage.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival brings an extra saving opportunity on the Rico cold press slow juicer, with an additional 3% coupon available on the listing. Its 300W copper motor and slow-pressing auger are designed to extract up to 10% more juice than a conventional centrifugal juicer, with less foam and pulp waste.

Beyond fruit and vegetable juices, the included attachment lets you make frozen-fruit ice cream, while the appliance also supports nut milk preparation.

Specifications Motor Power 300W Juicing Technology 7-segment slow auger Special Functions Juice, nut milk, ice cream Noise Level Below 60dB Motor Warranty 5 years

Why should you buy this product?

At 45% off, this sandwich maker is a budget-friendly pick for quick breakfasts and evening snacks, with non-stick plates, safety features and space-saving storage.

The Wonderchef Regenta 19 Bar espresso coffee maker features a 19-bar pressure system to extract espresso, while the built-in steam frother helps prepare cappuccinos, lattes and mochas.

You can also make cold coffee, and the metal portafilter supports the use of finely ground coffee powder. Separate heating systems for coffee and milk frothing add convenience to everyday brewing.

Specifications Pressure 19 bar Power 1200W Water Tank Capacity 1.5L Coffee Options Espresso, cappuccino, latte, mocha, cold coffee Warranty 2 years

Why should you buy this product?

At 45% off, this sandwich maker is a budget-friendly pick for quick breakfasts and evening snacks, with non-stick plates, safety features and space-saving storage.

Available at ₹2,139 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, the Prestige PIC 20 induction cooktop offers a 41% discount on its listed MRP of ₹3,645. Its 1600W heating system is designed for quick cooking, while eight preset Indian menus cover everyday tasks such as preparing dosa, chapati, idli, curries and sautéed dishes.

The portable cooktop also features 4kV surge protection, automatic voltage regulation and a smooth glass surface for easier cleaning.

Specifications Power 1600W Preset Menus 8 Surge Protection 4kV Control Type Push buttons Warranty 1 year

Why should you buy this induction cooktop?

At ₹2,139, this cooktop is worth considering for everyday Indian cooking, with preset menus, voltage protection and a portable design suited to compact kitchens or backup cooking.

The Wipro Elato BS202 sandwich maker is a versatile option for quick breakfasts and evening snacks during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. Its 1000W heating system and ceramic-coated plates support sandwich toasting, panini preparation and roasting, while the grill opens flat to 180 degrees for indoor grilling.

The scratch-resistant, non-toxic coating is designed for easier cleaning, and the auto cut-off feature and cool-touch handle add convenience to everyday use.

Specifications Power 1000W Plate Material Ceramic-coated Capacity 2 slices Grill Opening 180° Warranty 2 years

Why should you buy this induction cooktop?

At ₹2,139, this cooktop is worth considering for everyday Indian cooking, with preset menus, voltage protection and a portable design suited to compact kitchens or backup cooking.

The Philips NA231/00 air fryer offers a 31% discount on its listed MRP of ₹12,995. Its 6.2L capacity suits family-sized portions, while 1700W power and Rapid Air technology help cook food evenly using up to 90% less fat.

The appliance features 13 cooking presets, a viewing window to monitor food without opening the basket and app-based access to over 100 recipes.

Specifications Capacity 6.2L Power 1700W Cooking Presets 13 Cooking Technology Rapid Air Warranty 2 years

Why should you buy this induction cooktop?

At ₹2,139, this cooktop is worth considering for everyday Indian cooking, with preset menus, voltage protection and a portable design suited to compact kitchens or backup cooking.

The Philips NA231/00 air fryer offers a 31% discount on its listed MRP of ₹12,995. Its 6.2L capacity suits family-sized portions, while 1700W power and Rapid Air technology help cook food evenly using up to 90% less fat.

The appliance features 13 cooking presets, a viewing window to monitor food without opening the basket and app-based access to over 100 recipes.

Specifications Capacity 6.2L Power 1700W Cooking Presets 13 Cooking Technology Rapid Air Warranty 2 years

Why should you buy this air fryer?

At ₹8,999, consider this model for family-sized portions, versatile cooking presets and a viewing window that lets you monitor food without repeatedly opening the basket.

The Bajaj Military Series Rex mixer grinder is available for ₹3,199 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, a 57% discount on its listed MRP of ₹7,490. Its 750W Titan motor and four-jar setup support everyday kitchen tasks, from grinding spices and preparing chutneys to blending ingredients and making juice.

The dry jar features a 2-in-1 function blade, while DuraCut blades and a two-year warranty add practical value for regular use.

Specifications Motor Power 750W Number of Jars 4 Juicer Jar Capacity 1.5L Blade Technology DuraCut Warranty 2 years

Why should you buy this mixer grinder?

At ₹3,199, consider this mixer grinder for everyday Indian cooking, with four jars, a dedicated juicer jar and versatile blades for different preparation tasks.

For households looking to make fresh juice at home, the Dylect NutriMax brings a wide feeding chute and slow-juicing mechanism at a festival-sale price of ₹5,999, down from ₹13,499.

Its 130mm opening means less chopping before juicing, while the seven-stage auger works at 40–60 RPM. A reverse function helps when ingredients get stuck, and the appliance can also be used to make homemade nut milk.

Specifications Feeding Chute 130mm Juicing Technology 7-stage auger Operating Speed 40–60 RPM Special Feature Reverse function Warranty 2 years

Why should you buy this juicer?

At ₹5,999, consider this juicer for slow extraction, reduced chopping time and the flexibility to prepare fruit juices, vegetable blends and homemade nut milk.

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