3.4 million accounts were compromised during August 2020 Paytm Mall 'hack': Report

Almost two years after Paytm Mall – Paytm's ecommerce marketplace wing – was reportedly hacked, a report states that contrary to the company's claims that there was no hack at at all, as many as 3.4 million accounts were, in fact, compromised during the breach.

The report cites figures made available by Have I Been Pwned, a website that allows internet users to check whether their personal details were leaked during data breaches.

“New breach: Indian payment provider Paytm was reported breached in Aug 2020. Data covered 3.4M unique email addresses along with names, phone numbers, genders, dates of birth, income levels and previous purchases. 77% were already in @haveibeenpwned,” the Troy Hunt-created website shared on Twitter.

The data compromised includes unique email addresses along with names, phone numbers, genders, dates of birth, income levels and previous purchases, the report noted.

Were you among those whose details were leaked?

Mozilla's Firefox Monitor, which informs users if their email addresses and passwords were leaked during a breach, has provided a link on which you can enter your email ID and/or phone number to find out if your personal information, too, was circulated.

Separately, you can also use the haveibeenpwned link.

What did Paytm say at the time?

Though the company is yet to react to these latest claims, at the time of the hack, it said it did not found any security breach. Said a Paytm spokesperson, “We invest heavily in our data security, as you would expect. We have been investigating the claims of a possible hack and data breach, and haven't found any security lapses yet. We also have a Bug Bounty program, under which we reward responsible disclosure of any security risks. We extensively work with the security research community and safely resolve security anomalies.”

