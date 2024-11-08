5 useful Apple Intelligence features for iPad to supercharge productivity

Apple has finally started its AI journey by introducing Apple Intelligence to iPhones, iPads, and Mac devices. Since, its preview at WWDC 2024, Apple’s AI features have been hyped to compete with leading brands such as Google and Samsung. In October, Apple rolled out the first phase of the Apple Intelligence feature with iOS 18.1. Now, the company has rolled out the iOS 18.2 beta with additional AI features to empower users with advanced tools. Enhance your productivity with these 5 Apple Intelligence features on iPad.(Apple )

While we get to use the Apple Intelligence feature in a phased approach, we have found the most useful AI-powered tools for iPad users to enhance their productivity. Several Apple intelligence features work exceptionally on iPad devices, allowing users to bring out their best creatively. Here are the 5 best Apple Intelligence features for iPad.

5 Apple Intelligence features for iPad

AI Writing Tools: With iPadOS 18.1, Apple rolled out AI-powered writing tools allowing users to summarise, proofread, rewrite, or change the tone of the sentence. This is a crucial iPad feature who constantly use the device for official purposes. Alongside these features, Apple is adding more writing tools such as “Compose” or “Rewrite” to the upcoming iPadOS 18.2. These features will further allow users to compose and rewrite sentences based on text prompts.

Image Wand: While this feature is due for iPadOS 18.2, it was spotted in the recent beta version. It is a sketch-to-image generation tool highly recommended for iPad users who like to curate notes on the device. This feature has the ability to convert any rough sketch or doodle into a detailed illustration. This feature is expected to work on the Notes app, therefore, making sketches on iPad would be more fun. Additionally, the Notes app will also have a “Create image” feature where users can prompt AI to generate images.

Email Priority and Smart Replies: If you frequently use the Mail app on your iPad, then this Apple Intelligence could come as a real productivity booster. Firstly, users can summarise long mail in bullet points or short summaries. It also supports Apple Intelligence writing features along with smart replies. Additionally, with the help of AI, the Mail app prioritises email and categories in the priority lists so that important emails are not lost.

Focus Mode: If you're studying or working on your iPad, then this AI feature could be best to reduce interruptions. The AI-powered focus model enables users to block distractions such as app notifications. This feature also provides users with the flexibility to customise what app or contact should be blocked during the focus modes. Therefore, users will not miss any urgent notifications or calls when the feature is enabled.

Smart Siri with ChatGPT integration: With iPadOS 18.1, Siri becomes smarter with natural understanding and greater knowledge. With Apple Intelligence Siri can be utilised in more than before. Now users can rely on day-to-day tasks such as gathering information from the web, making human-like conversations, and more. Now, with iPadOS 18.2, Siri will get even smarter with ChatGPT integration and advanced understanding capabilities.