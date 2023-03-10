Turns out, 50 Cent's ‘Vice City’ tease was not for GTA 6 but…

50 Cent's recent tease of "Vice City" had the gaming world buzzing with rumours of his involvement in the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. However, it turns out the rapper and actor was not hyping up the game, but rather a new unrelated TV series with the same title.

According to Deadline, Paramount+ is developing a new original series called Vice City, which is being created by 50 Cent's G-Unit Film & TV division. The series follows three friends, former soldiers who return to Miami in the mid-'80s after being dishonorably discharged due to the Iran Contra scandal. Unemployed and desperate, the trio teams up with a Colombian immigrant to form a heist crew, risking it all to pursue the American Dream.

While the plot of the Vice City TV series sounds like it could have been pulled from a GTA game, it's important to note that it's unrelated to the game. In fact, GTA 6 is currently in development at Rockstar Games and is set in a fictional version of Miami. The game is rumored to follow the story of criminal siblings on a Bonnie and Clyde-style adventure.

So while 50 Cent may not be involved in the upcoming GTA game, fans can still look forward to his involvement in the Vice City TV series. With the show's intriguing premise and the talent involved in its creation, it's sure to be a hit.