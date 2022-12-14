5G activated in 50 cities, including Delhi: Govt | See list
According to the government data, the cities are spread across 13 states and a Union territory (Delhi). Of these, as many as 33 cities/towns are in Gujarat, the data showed.
Since the launch of 5G technology on October 1, its services have been activated in 50 cities/towns across 13 states and a Union territory, the government said on Wednesday, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.
The figures (as of November 26) were provided by Devusinh Chauhan, the Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, in response to a question from Lok Sabha MP Devendra Singh Bhole.
According to the data, as many as thirty-three cities in Gujarat have the facility, followed by Maharashtra (3), West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.
National capital Delhi – a Union territory – also has the technology, the data showed.
Here are the details:
|S No.
|State/UT
|City/Town
|1.
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad
|Bhavnagar
|Gandhinagar
|Mehsana
|Rajkot
|Surat
|Vadodara
|Amreli
|Botad
|Junagadh
|Porbandar
|Veraval
|Himmatnagar
|Modasa
|Palanpur
|Patan
|Bhuj
|Jamnagar
|Khambhalia
|Morbi
|Wadhwan
|Ahwa
|Bharuch
|Navsari
|Rajpipla
|Valsad
|Vyara
|Anand
|Chhota Udaipur
|Dohad
|Godhra
|Lunawada
|Nadiad
|2.
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur
|3.
|West Bengal
|Kolkata, Siliguri
|4.
|Uttar Pradesh
|Lucknow, Varanasi
|5.
|Delhi (UT)
|Delhi
|6.
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai
|7.
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru
|8.
|Telangana
|Hyderabad
|9.
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur
|10.
|Haryana
|Panipat
|11.
|Assam
|Guwahati
|12.
|Kerala
|Kochi
|13.
|Bihar
|Patna
|14.
|Andhra Pradesh
|Visakhapatnam