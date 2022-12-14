5G activated in 50 cities, including Delhi: Govt | See list

Since the launch of 5G technology on October 1, its services have been activated in 50 cities/towns across 13 states and a Union territory, the government said on Wednesday, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The figures (as of November 26) were provided by Devusinh Chauhan, the Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, in response to a question from Lok Sabha MP Devendra Singh Bhole.

According to the data, as many as thirty-three cities in Gujarat have the facility, followed by Maharashtra (3), West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.

National capital Delhi – a Union territory – also has the technology, the data showed.

Here are the details:

S No. State/UT City/Town 1. Gujarat Ahmedabad Bhavnagar Gandhinagar Mehsana Rajkot Surat Vadodara Amreli Botad Junagadh Porbandar Veraval Himmatnagar Modasa Palanpur Patan Bhuj Jamnagar Khambhalia Morbi Wadhwan Ahwa Bharuch Navsari Rajpipla Valsad Vyara Anand Chhota Udaipur Dohad Godhra Lunawada Nadiad 2. Maharashtra Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur 3. West Bengal Kolkata, Siliguri 4. Uttar Pradesh Lucknow, Varanasi 5. Delhi (UT) Delhi 6. Tamil Nadu Chennai 7. Karnataka Bengaluru 8. Telangana Hyderabad 9. Rajasthan Jaipur 10. Haryana Panipat 11. Assam Guwahati 12. Kerala Kochi 13. Bihar Patna 14. Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail