5G services to be launched in these Indian cities first. Check yours in the list

The 5G service is going to be launched in India as soon as possible. The two big telecom companies Reliance Jio and Airtel can launch their 5G service in India by the end of this month, Live Hindustan, the Hindustan Times sister website, reports.

Live Hindustan suggests that the Indian government will officially launch 5G on September 29 at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress (IMC).

Recently, PM Narendra Modi said that 5G will be launched in India as soon as possible. He also said that the speed of 5G will become 10 times faster than 4G.

Reports suggest that 5G service will start in a phase-wise manner. During the first phase, only 13 select cities will get fast-speed internet service. Let us know which cities are going to start 5G service first:

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Chandigarh

Chennai

Delhi

Gandhinagar

Gurugram

Hyderabad

Jamnagar

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Pune

Now, does this mean that everyone living in these cities will get access to 5G services when they are first rolled out? It is unlikely as the telcos may provide access to 5G in select areas of these cities. Even in these cities, 5G may take a long time to reach everyone, the article points.

Meanwhile, here is how to check if your phone is 5g enabled.

Step 1: On your Android phone, go to the Settings app.

Step 2: Click on ‘Wi-Fi & Networks’ option.

Step 3: Now click on ‘SIM & Network’ option.

Step 4: Now you will see a list of all the technologies under the ‘Preferred network type’ option.

Step 5: If your phone supports 5G, it will be listed as 2G/3G/4G/5G.

