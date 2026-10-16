A better laptop, a lighter bill? These five deals could make your Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 worth it

A new laptop can change how you work, create, and unwind, but finding the right one at the right price isn't always easy. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 offers an opportunity to explore laptop deals across budgets, whether you are planning an upgrade or finally buying the machine you have been eyeing.

Evaluate laptop features, sale discounts, card offers, and EMI options to make an informed purchase. (Apple)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

The choices span everyday computing, AI-powered features, creative work and demanding gaming. Some laptops prioritise portability and long battery life away from a power outlet, while others offer sharper displays and sufficient processing power for multitasking.

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Gaming-focused options go further with dedicated graphics cards and high-refresh-rate screens for smoother gameplay. With so many configurations available, it helps to look beyond discounts and consider what you will actually use your laptop for. Here are five laptop deals worth exploring during the sale, with a closer look at their features and value.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, the MacBook Neo is available for rupees 67,990, a 15% discount on its MRP of rupees 79,900. Buyers can get it for rupees 64,240 with an SBI credit card, saving rupees 3,750. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can receive rupees 3,399 in cashback. EMI starts at rupees 2,390, with no-cost EMI available on eligible transactions.

Why should you buy this laptop?

If you want a compact laptop for everyday work, study and entertainment, this model is worth considering. Its A18 Pro chip supports Apple Intelligence features, while the Liquid Retina display and 1080p camera suit video calls and streaming. However, the 256GB SSD may require careful storage management.

Specifications DISPLAY 13-inch Liquid Retina display PROCESSOR Apple A18 Pro chip RAM 8GB unified memory STORAGE 256GB SSD GRAPHICS Integrated Apple GPU OS macOS

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The ASUS Vivobook 16 is listed at rupees 94,990, down 41% from its MRP of rupees 1,59,990, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. SBI credit card users can get it for rupees 85,590, saving rupees 9,400. No-cost EMI is also available on eligible SBI and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. The listing shows an instalment option of rupees 5,111 per month for 18 months.

Why should you buy this laptop?

This laptop suits users who need a large screen for office work, online research and multitasking. Its Intel Core Ultra processor and 16GB of RAM should handle everyday workloads, while the 512GB SSD provides space for documents and applications. Copilot+ PC features also make it worth exploring for AI-assisted productivity.

Specifications DISPLAY 16-inch FHD+ display, 1920 × 1200 resolution, 60Hz PROCESSOR Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3) RAM 16GB STORAGE 512GB SSD GRAPHICS Integrated Intel GPU OS Windows 11 Home

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition is available for ₹1,12,990, a 25% discount off its MRP of ₹1,49,690, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. SBI credit card users can save ₹14,000 with a no-cost EMI offer of ₹8,249 per month for 12 months. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also receive rupees 5,649 in cashback on eligible purchases.

Why should you buy this laptop?

For professionals who frequently travel or work away from their desks, this lightweight laptop offers a practical balance of portability and performance. Its 14-inch WUXGA OLED display should make documents and entertainment more enjoyable, while 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD support everyday multitasking. Copilot+ features add another reason to consider it.

Specifications DISPLAY 14-inch WUXGA OLED display PROCESSOR Intel Core Ultra 5 226V RAM 16GB STORAGE 512GB SSD GRAPHICS Integrated Intel Arc graphics OS Windows 11

The Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is listed at ₹ 1,59,990, a 50% discount off its MRP of ₹3,20,290, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. SBI credit card users can save rupees 12,000 through a no-cost EMI offer of rupees 12,332 per month for 12 months. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also receive rupees 7,999 in cashback, subject to the offer's terms.

Why should you buy this laptop?

If gaming performance is more important than portability, this configuration deserves closer attention. The Intel Core i7 processor and dedicated NVIDIA RTX 5050 graphics are designed for demanding games, while the 144Hz display delivers smoother motion. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD also provide a practical starting point for gaming and everyday tasks.

Specifications DISPLAY 15.6-inch display, 144Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR Intel Core i7-14700HX RAM 16GB STORAGE 512GB SSD GRAPHICS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, 8GB OS Windows 11

The ASUS TUF A16 is available for rupees 2,19,990, down 28% from its MRP of rupees 3,05,990, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. SBI credit card users can save ₹13,250 through a listed offer, bringing the price to ₹2,06,740. It also offers a no-cost EMI option of ₹11,222 per month for 18 months. Eligible Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can receive rupees 8,000 in cashback.

Why should you buy this laptop?

This gaming laptop is designed for players seeking powerful hardware for demanding titles and visually rich gameplay. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 5070 graphics deliver a performance-focused setup, while the 2.5K display supports sharper visuals at up to 165Hz. The 1TB SSD also provides more space for large games.

Specifications DISPLAY 16-inch 2.5K QHD+ display, 165Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX RAM 16GB STORAGE 1TB SSD GRAPHICS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, 8GB, up to 115W TGP OS Windows 11

Q1. Which laptop should you choose for work, everyday use or gaming?

For everyday tasks, study, and office work, choose a laptop with a capable processor, sufficient RAM, and a portable design. A lightweight laptop with an OLED display suits frequent travellers and professionals, while a gaming laptop with a dedicated NVIDIA RTX GPU and a high-refresh-rate screen is better suited to demanding games and graphics-intensive tasks.

Q2. What should you prioritise when buying a laptop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

Look beyond the advertised discount and compare the processor, RAM, SSD capacity, display quality and battery life against your needs. For everyday multitasking, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD are a solid starting point. If portability matters, check the laptop's weight and battery life. Gamers should prioritise a dedicated graphics card and a high refresh rate, and compare the final price after eligible bank offers and EMI benefits.

Compare laptop deals, bank offers and EMI options this festive season

Laptop Actual price (MRP) Discounted price Card offers, cashback and EMI Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch ₹ 79,900 ₹ 67,990 (15% off) SBI credit card: ₹ 3,750 off, bringing the price to ₹ 64,240. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card: ₹ 3,399 cashback. EMI: Starts at ₹ 2,390; no-cost EMI available. ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026) ₹ 1,59,990 ₹ 94,990 (41% off) SBI credit card: ₹ 9,400 off, bringing the price to ₹ 85,590. No-cost EMI: ₹ 5,111 per month for 18 months shown on the listing, subject to eligibility. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition ₹ 1,49,690 ₹ 1,12,990 (25% off) SBI credit card: ₹ 14,000 off through a listed no-cost EMI offer of ₹ 8,249 per month for 12 months. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card: ₹ 5,649 cashback. Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop ₹ 3,20,290 ₹ 1,59,990 (50% off) SBI credit card: ₹ 12,000 off through a listed no-cost EMI offer of ₹ 12,332 per month for 12 months. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card: ₹ 7,999 cashback. ASUS TUF A16 gaming laptop ₹ 3,05,990 ₹ 2,19,990 (28% off) SBI credit card: ₹ 13,250 off, bringing the price to ₹ 2,06,740. No-cost EMI: ₹ 11,222 per month for 18 months. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card: ₹ 8,000 cashback.

How Do These Laptops Compare?

Laptop Display Processor Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch 13-inch Liquid Retina display Apple A18 Pro ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026) 16-inch FHD+ (1920 × 1200) display Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3) Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition 14-inch WUXGA OLED display Intel Core Ultra 5 226V Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop 15.6-inch display, 144Hz refresh rate Intel Core i7-14700HX ASUS TUF A16 gaming laptop 16-inch 2.5K QHD+ display, 165Hz refresh rate AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX

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FAQs What are the best laptop deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 features laptop deals across different budgets, from everyday machines for students and professionals to high-performance gaming laptops. The current selection includes discounts on models with AI-powered features, OLED displays and dedicated graphics. Compare specifications, storage, battery life and the final checkout price to find a laptop that suits your needs.

How much of a discount can you get on laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Shoppers can find discounts of up to 80% on laptops and other electronics during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, although actual savings vary by model and seller. The five laptops in this list have advertised discounts ranging from 15% to 50% off their listed MRPs. Additional eligible bank offers may further reduce the effective purchase price.

Which bank offers cashback deals and no-cost EMI options that can help you save more on laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit cards, debit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Shoppers can also explore cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, no-cost EMI, Amazon Pay Later and exchange offers. The final savings depend on the laptop, payment method and offer eligibility, so check the terms before completing your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.