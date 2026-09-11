A cheaper Galaxy S26 Ultra is now within reach as Samsung offers its latest flagships through Certified Re-Newed program

Samsung announced it has added the Galaxy S26 series, its flagship, to its Certified Re-Newed (CRN) program in India. Through this initiative, Samsung takes multiple measures to repair pre-owned smartphones and make them look and feel like brand-new models straight from the factory. If you are considering a flagship, the Certified Re-Newed program can help you avoid the catastrophe holding the smartphone market by the neck.

Every refurbished Galaxy S26 is inspected, tested and updated, with faulty parts replaced using genuine Samsung components. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

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Day by day, smartphone prices across segments have risen sharply amid the RAM crisis, with several flagships becoming more expensive after launch. With this in mind, Samsung’s CRN initiative will help you save up to ₹15,000 when purchasing any of the latest Galaxy S26 series. Here’s everything you need to know about the initiative and how it will help you save money when buying the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung puts refurbished Galaxy S26 phones through multiple checks before resale

The South Korean tech giant announced it will now sell refurbished Galaxy S26 series phones, once launched on 25 February 2026, through its official Certified Re-Newed programme in India. The brand says it takes multiple measures before qualifying pre-owned Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra models for resale through its CRN web portal.

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{{^usCountry}} Samsung first inspects the models, then cleans and refurbishes them before testing. If required, it replaces faulty parts with genuine Samsung components. It adds that each smartphone in the Certified Re-Newed programme comes with a Samsung-certified battery that meets its quality standards. The brand also resets these smartphones to remove any personal data and update them with the latest software before handing them over to customers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samsung first inspects the models, then cleans and refurbishes them before testing. If required, it replaces faulty parts with genuine Samsung components. It adds that each smartphone in the Certified Re-Newed programme comes with a Samsung-certified battery that meets its quality standards. The brand also resets these smartphones to remove any personal data and update them with the latest software before handing them over to customers. {{/usCountry}}

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Samsung emphasises that every Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S26 series device comes with a one-year company warranty. This will give people peace of mind when taking advantage of this initiative.

Galaxy S26 series gets additional savings through CRN

If you are now convinced to buy a Galaxy S26 Ultra or a Galaxy S26 through the Certified Re-Newed programme, the following table will help you determine how much each model costs and how much you will save:

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Model Launch Price Current Price CRN Price Extra Savings with CRN Galaxy S26 (12GB/256GB) INR 87,999 INR 79,999 INR 74,799 INR 5,200 Galaxy S26 (12GB/512GB) INR 1,07,999 INR 99,999 INR 91,799 INR 8,200 Galaxy S26 Ultra (12GB/256GB) INR 1,39,999 INR 1,30,999 INR 1,18,999 INR 12,000 Galaxy S26 Ultra (12GB/512GB) INR 1,59,999 INR 1,50,999 INR 1,35,999 INR 15,000

Keep these checks in mind before buying a Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S26:

Although potential customers will buy refurbished Galaxy S26 series through Samsung’s official portal, following these safety checks will help them avoid an unsettling experience:

Make sure the phone comes with proper warranty coverage in case an old or new issue resurfaces.

Check that it works with Indian mobile networks, is not network-locked, and verify its IMEI by dialling *#06#.

Buy from a reputed seller and ask for the original invoice, box and warranty paperwork to avoid stolen or fake devices.

Check the return policy before buying, so you have an option if the phone develops problems after purchase.