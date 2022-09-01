This mobile app will give info on liquor vends in Delhi: All you need to know

Amid a war of words between Delhi's AAP government and the opposition BJP over the government's now-scrapped Excise policy 2021-2022, the national capital will revert to the old liquor regime from Thursday. Therefore, to provide liquor-related information, a new app has been developed; it is called the ‘mAbkaridelhi’ app.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Delhi private liquor shops to close from today, 300 govt vends to take over sale

Here's all you need to know about this app:

(1.) It will provide information on dry days, liquor brands and the availability of these brands in the national capital.

(2.) On the app, one can find a host of other details as well, including that on retail vends in a locality, and their opening and closure time; you can also search for outlets in an alphabetical order.

(3.) 'mAbkaridelhi' can be downloaded from this month, from the Google Play Store. An iOS version of the service will also be made available shortly, officials said.

(4.) The feature will come in two language options: Hindi and English.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(5.) If you are not satisfied with the service, or have some suggestion to make, then the feature also has an option to submit user feedback.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON