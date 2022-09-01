Home / Technology / This mobile app will give info on liquor vends in Delhi: All you need to know

This mobile app will give info on liquor vends in Delhi: All you need to know

technology
Published on Sep 01, 2022 07:04 AM IST

The ‘mAbkaridelhi' app has been developed to provide information on dry days, liquor brands, and the availability of these brands in the national capital, as the city's old excise policy returns from today.

A closed liquor shop in South Extension in Delhi, India. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Amid a war of words between Delhi's AAP government and the opposition BJP over the government's now-scrapped Excise policy 2021-2022, the national capital will revert to the old liquor regime from Thursday. Therefore, to provide liquor-related information, a new app has been developed; it is called the ‘mAbkaridelhi’ app.

Here's all you need to know about this app:

(1.) It will provide information on dry days, liquor brands and the availability of these brands in the national capital.

(2.) On the app, one can find a host of other details as well, including that on retail vends in a locality, and their opening and closure time; you can also search for outlets in an alphabetical order.

(3.) 'mAbkaridelhi' can be downloaded from this month, from the Google Play Store. An iOS version of the service will also be made available shortly, officials said.

(4.) The feature will come in two language options: Hindi and English.

(5.) If you are not satisfied with the service, or have some suggestion to make, then the feature also has an option to submit user feedback.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

