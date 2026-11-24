Buying a tablet today is less about picking the most popular option and more about figuring out what you actually need one for. I have seen how easily impressive specifications, recommendations, and online trends can influence buying decisions, even when they don't translate into a better experience. That is why a tablet-buying guide should go beyond listing features and help readers make informed choices. Whether you are looking for the best tablet in India, a device for studying or one for everyday entertainment, knowing how to choose a tablet can save you from spending on features you may never use.

1. Display

Look past flashy specifications to find the right balance of display, performance, productivity and everyday convenience. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT) more less

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

A tablet's display is one of the first things I would look at, especially if I plan to use it for reading, watching films or working. Not every tablet under ₹80,000 comes with an AMOLED or OLED panel, so buyers should expect an IPS LCD in most cases. While these panels may not deliver the deep blacks and vivid colours of OLED, they can still offer a pleasing viewing experience. The ASUS T3201 is an exception, featuring an OLED panel.

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But what else can buyers expect from tablets under ₹80,000? Some models offer matte-textured or anti-reflective displays that help reduce reflections. The Xiaomi Pad 8, for instance, offers a Nano Texture Display variant.

However, brightness remains another consideration, as many tablets in this segment offer less than 1,500 nits, which can make outdoor viewing difficult. Buyers seeking a brighter OLED or AMOLED display may need to spend more.

2. Size:

Size is another factor I would consider, depending on how I plan to use the tablet. If I want a screen larger than my smartphone but don't want anything too big or heavy, compact tablets such as the OPPO Pad Mini or iPad Mini make more sense. However, if an 8.5- to 8.8-inch screen feels too small, I would consider tablets such as the Xiaomi Pad 8 or iPad (2025), which offer larger displays while remaining portable enough for everyday use. And if immersive viewing is the priority, whether for movies, gaming, or multitasking, tablets with screens larger than 12 inches are worth considering.

3. Performance

Performance is another factor I would prioritise. Personally, I believe buyers should consider tablets priced above ₹27,000 if they want to use their device without worrying about lag or stutter. With RAM prices rising, tablets with adequate performance are becoming more expensive. However, most tablets under ₹35,000 should be enough for everyday tasks like watching movies, writing documents, scrolling through reels, and casual gaming. Those who want to play graphically intensive games without spending a fortune should consider options under ₹55,000. If budget isn't a constraint and performance is the priority, they can look at premium options such as the OnePlus Pad 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series, or Apple's iPad Air and iPad Pro.

4. Software and productivity features

Software updates are an important consideration, particularly if I plan to keep the tablet for several years. I recommend looking for a device that promises at least three years of software updates, helping it stay relevant and secure for longer.

Productivity features are equally important, especially if I intend to use the tablet for studying or work. Features such as split-screen multitasking and floating windows let me use multiple apps simultaneously, while stylus support can be useful for handwritten notes, sketching or annotating documents. AI-powered tools for summarising notes, editing text and organising information can also come in handy. Some tablets even offer a desktop mode, giving users a more PC-like experience when connected to accessories such as a keyboard and mouse.

5. Operating system and ecosystem

The choice between Android and iPadOS largely depends on what I expect from my tablet. Android offers greater flexibility, customisation, and a wider range of features, letting users tailor the experience to their needs. iPadOS, meanwhile, has an advantage in professional-grade software, with apps such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Procreate, and several other tools for video editors, musicians, and creative professionals.

Apple also has a more seamless ecosystem, with features such as AirDrop, Handoff, Universal Clipboard and the ability to use an iPad as a Mac's second display. Android manufacturers are catching up, too. Samsung and OnePlus, for instance, let compatible devices work more closely together through file sharing, clipboard syncing, cross-device connectivity, and integration with their smartphones, laptops, and accessories.

6. Battery

Battery life is something I would consider carefully, especially if I plan to use my tablet for hours of streaming, gaming, reading, or work. I would look for a device that can comfortably last through a full day of mixed use. Battery capacity alone doesn't tell the whole story, as software optimisation, processor efficiency, display brightness, and usage patterns also affect endurance. Fast charging is another feature worth considering, particularly if I frequently use my tablet away from home and need to top it up quickly.

7. Speakers

Speaker quality can make a noticeable difference when watching movies, playing games or attending video calls without headphones. I would look for a tablet with good stereo or quad-speaker output, clear vocals, sufficient loudness and balanced sound across different frequencies. While Dolby Atmos support and multiple speakers can improve the experience, they do not automatically guarantee better audio. I would prioritise sound clarity, separation, bass response and how well the speakers perform at higher volumes, particularly if I intend to use my tablet for entertainment.

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