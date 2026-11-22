Choosing a work monitor? Compare screen quality, connectivity and ergonomics. (Dell) more By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less Have you ever found yourself switching between multiple browser tabs, spreadsheets and documents on a laptop, only to wish you had more screen space? A separate monitor can make everyday work considerably easier, whether you are working from home, editing documents or managing multiple projects. However, buying one is not as simple as picking the biggest screen within your budget. Resolution, panel technology, connectivity and even the stand can affect how comfortable a monitor feels after several hours of use. Some features are worth spending extra on, while others may not make much difference to your daily routine. If you are planning to upgrade your desk setup too, here are seven things to check before buying a work monitor.

1. Screen size: How much space do you actually need? Screen size is usually the first specification people notice, but bigger is not always better. For regular office work, a 24-inch monitor is a reasonable starting point. It offers enough room for documents, browsing and spreadsheets without taking up too much desk space.

If your work involves multiple applications, a 27-inch monitor can be more comfortable. You get additional screen area for keeping two windows open side by side, which can reduce the need to constantly switch between applications.

Ultrawide monitors are another option, particularly for people working with video timelines, large spreadsheets or several windows simultaneously. However, they require more desk space and may cost considerably more.

Before choosing a size, measure your desk and consider how far you usually sit from the screen. A monitor that looks impressive in a showroom may feel overwhelming when placed on a compact workstation.

2. Resolution: Do not settle for a blurry display Resolution determines how many pixels make up the image on your screen. A higher pixel count generally produces sharper text, images and graphics, although screen size and pixel density also matter.

For everyday office work, Full HD (1920 x 1080) remains a common option, particularly on 24-inch monitors. It is generally sufficient for documents, emails, browsing and video meetings.

If you are considering a 27-inch monitor, a Quad HD (2560 x 1440) display is worth exploring. It offers more workspace and sharper details than Full HD at the same screen size.

For professionals handling photographs, videos or detailed visual content, a 4K monitor can be useful. However, it is not essential for everyone. If most of your day involves spreadsheets, emails and web applications, spending extra on 4K may not provide enough practical benefit.

3. Panel technology: IPS, VA or OLED? The type of panel used by a monitor affects its colours, contrast and viewing angles. This is worth checking, especially if you spend several hours looking at the same screen.

IPS panels In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels are popular for office monitors because they generally offer consistent colours and wide viewing angles. This makes them suitable for document work, presentations, browsing and basic photo editing.

VA panels Vertical Alignment (VA) panels generally offer higher contrast than typical IPS panels. Dark scenes can appear deeper, making them useful for entertainment alongside work. However, viewing angles and motion performance vary between models.

OLED panels OLED monitors offer excellent contrast and deep blacks, but they are generally more expensive. They can be attractive for creative professionals, although the possibility of burn-in with prolonged static content is worth considering.

For most office users, a good IPS monitor offers a sensible balance between price, colour reproduction and everyday usability.