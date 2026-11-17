Exactly a month ago, my family and I were involved in one of the most terrifying car accidents of my life. A car coming from the opposite direction, on the wrong side of the road, crashed straight into my vehicle. The impact was frightening. The airbags deployed, and for a few moments, it was difficult to believe that we had survived the crash.

Why every car owner should install a dashcam: My experience and the best options to buy (AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

For some time after the accident, I found myself questioning whether there was something I could have done differently to avoid it. Could I have braked earlier? Should I have moved further to the side? Was there any way I could have prevented the collision?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

When we retrieved the footage recorded by my car's dashcam, the sequence of events became clear. It showed the other vehicle approaching from the wrong side of the road, leaving me practically no time or room to manoeuvre out of its way. The recording confirmed what I had been doubting since the accident: there was nothing I could have done differently to prevent the collision, and the accident was not caused by any mistake on my part.

More importantly, I was able to present this recording to the police and establish what had actually happened. It helped demonstrate that the other driver was responsible for the collision.

This incident reminded me of something I have often believed but perhaps never appreciated enough: a dashcam is not just another car accessory. It can become an important source of evidence when you need it the most.

If you haven't installed a dashcam in your car yet, this might be a good time to consider one. Here is why I think every car owner should have one, what features to look for and some of the best dashcams you can consider buying.

How can a dashcam help after a car accident?

A dashcam is a compact camera fitted to a car’s windscreen or dashboard that records the road while driving. Most models start recording automatically and use loop recording, which overwrites older footage when the memory card fills up.

Its real value becomes clear after an accident. The footage can capture the sequence of events leading up to a collision, including vehicle movements, road conditions, traffic signals and lane markings. This can help clarify what happened when drivers give conflicting accounts.

In my case, the recording showed the other vehicle approaching from the wrong side, leaving me practically no time to avoid the collision. I was able to share it with the police to explain the circumstances.

While dashcam footage does not automatically establish legal fault or guarantee an insurance claim, it can serve as useful supporting evidence during an investigation or insurance assessment.

5 reasons why every car owner should consider installing a dashcam

While my accident reminded me of the importance of having a dashcam, there are several other situations in which this small device can prove useful.

1. Evidence when another driver is at fault

A dashcam records the events leading up to a collision, including vehicle movements and road conditions. This footage can help clarify what happened when explaining an accident to the police or insurer.

2. Protection against false accident claims

When motorists disagree over who caused a minor collision or scrape, dashcam footage can offer another perspective. It may help verify the incident and provide context when independent witnesses are unavailable.

3. Recording hit-and-run incidents

A dashcam may capture the vehicle responsible for a hit-and-run, including its registration number or direction of travel. A dual-channel model can also record incidents occurring behind your car.

4. Monitoring your car while parked

Dashcams with parking mode can record when they detect movement or an impact while your car is stationary. This can help document parking-related damage, though some models require a separate hardwiring kit.

5. Recording reckless driving and unexpected road incidents

From dangerous overtaking and sudden lane changes to road hazards, a dashcam can document unexpected incidents during your journey. The footage may also help when reporting reckless driving or road-related disputes.

Top 5 dashcams for every car driver

The Pioneer VREC-Z820DC is the dashcam I have installed in my own car, and its footage proved invaluable after a serious accident. It records in 4K at the front and has a separate rear camera, giving you a better view of what happens around the vehicle.

Features such as AI Night Vision, GPS logging and emergency recording add to its appeal, while the 3.2-inch display makes it easier to access recordings.

Specifications Front camera resolution 4K UHD Rear camera Included Field of view 137 degrees Image sensor Sony STARVIS IMX415 Storage support Up to 512GB microSD card Reasons to Buy 4K front recording with a dedicated rear camera GPS, Wi-Fi and emergency recording support Reasons to Avoid Relatively expensive compared with basic dashcams Requires installation and setup of the dual-camera system

Why consider this dashcam?

If you want a dual-camera setup with detailed front recording and useful safety features, the Pioneer VREC-Z820DC is worth considering. I also have first-hand experience of how its footage can help explain what happened during a road accident.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The REDTIGER F77 is designed for drivers who want detailed recordings from both ends of their vehicle. Its front and rear cameras use Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensors and support 4K recording, while HDR helps manage challenging lighting conditions. You also get a 4-inch touchscreen, voice controls and built-in 128GB storage, so there is no need to purchase a separate memory card initially.

Specifications Front camera resolution 4K UHD Rear camera resolution 4K UHD Image sensor Dual Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 Storage Built-in 128GB eMMC Display 4-inch touchscreen Reasons to Buy 4K recording from both front and rear cameras Built-in storage, GPS and voice control Reasons to Avoid Parking mode requires a separately sold hardwiring kit Higher price than many conventional dual-channel dashcams

Why consider this dashcam?

Consider the REDTIGER F77 if recording detail from both the front and rear is a priority. Its dual 4K setup, built-in storage and touchscreen make it a feature-rich option for drivers willing to spend more on a dashcam.

The Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K brings together front and rear recording without pushing the price into the premium segment. Its 4K front camera uses a Sony STARVIS IMX415 sensor, while the rear camera records in Full HD. You also get built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and ADAS alerts, along with NightPulse Vision for low-light recording. The supercapacitor-based design is rated for temperatures ranging from -20°C to 85°C.

Specifications Front camera resolution 4K UHD Rear camera resolution Full HD 1080p Image sensor Sony STARVIS IMX415 Field of view 140 degrees Storage support Up to 1TB microSD card Reasons to Buy 4K front and Full HD rear recording GPS, Wi-Fi and ADAS alerts included Reasons to Avoid microSD card needs to be purchased separately Smaller 2.8-inch display

Why consider this dashcam?

The Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K is worth a look if you want front and rear recording, GPS and driver assistance alerts without spending close to ₹20,000. Its supercapacitor design is another useful consideration for Indian weather conditions.

Unlike conventional dashcams that focus only on the road, the REDTIGER A6 adds an interior camera to the setup. It can record the front, rear and cabin simultaneously, making it useful for drivers who want to monitor activity inside the vehicle as well. You can also switch to a 4K front and Full HD rear recording mode by turning off the interior camera. GPS, voice control and a 64GB memory card are included.

Specifications Front camera resolution 2.5K (3-channel mode) / 4K (dual-channel mode) Rear camera resolution Full HD 1080p Interior camera Full HD 1080p Connectivity 5.8GHz Wi-Fi and GPS Storage 64GB memory card included Reasons to Buy Three-channel recording covers the road and cabin Switches to 4K front recording in dual-camera mode Reasons to Avoid Parking surveillance requires a separate hardwiring kit Front recording resolution drops to 2.5K in three-channel mode

Why consider this dashcam?

The REDTIGER A6 makes sense for cab operators, rideshare drivers and car owners who want to record activity inside the vehicle alongside the road. Its flexible recording modes also let you prioritise front-camera resolution when cabin footage isn't needed.

The CP PLUS CP-F59B is a dual-channel dashcam that keeps things relatively simple while covering both the road ahead and behind. Its 5MP front camera uses a Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor, paired with an F1.55 aperture for better light capture in darker conditions. The rear camera records in Full HD, while built-in GPS and a G-sensor add useful context to recorded footage.

Specifications Front camera resolution 3K UHD (5MP) Rear camera resolution Full HD (2MP) Image sensor Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Display 3-inch screen Storage support Up to 1TB microSD card Reasons to Buy Sony STARVIS 2 sensor with a wide F1.55 aperture Built-in GPS and G-sensor Reasons to Avoid Relatively few customer reviews available Wi-Fi connectivity is limited to AP mode

Why consider this dashcam?

The CP-F59B is worth considering if you want front and rear recording, GPS tracking and night-recording features at around ₹10,500. Its support for up to 1TB storage is another useful addition for drivers who want to retain more footage.

What should you look for when buying a dashcam?

Dashcams vary in recording quality, features and price. While basic models record the road ahead, premium options offer higher resolution, GPS, parking surveillance and multiple-camera recording. Here are six features to consider before buying one.

1. Video resolution and recording quality

Most entry-level dashcams offer Full HD 1080p recording, while premium models support 2K or 4K. Higher resolution captures more detail, but the image sensor, bitrate and video processing also affect clarity.

2. Night vision and low-light performance

Look for good low-light performance and features such as HDR or WDR to manage bright headlights and darker surroundings. These can help capture clearer footage on poorly lit roads and during night drives.

3. Field of view

A wider field of view captures more lanes and surrounding traffic, offering better coverage of road incidents. However, excessively wide angles can distort images, so look for a balance between coverage and clarity.

4. GPS tracking

Dashcams with GPS can record details such as your vehicle's location, route and speed alongside video footage. This additional information can provide useful context when reviewing recordings after an accident or road incident.

5. Parking mode and G-sensor

Parking mode monitors your car when the ignition is off, recording detected movement or impacts. A G-sensor detects sudden movements and can protect important footage from being overwritten. Some models require a hardwiring kit.

6. Storage and loop recording

Most dashcams use microSD cards and support loop recording, which automatically overwrites older footage when storage fills up. Check the supported card capacity and opt for a compatible high-endurance card designed for continuous recording.

Front-only or front and rear dashcam: Which one should you buy?

One of the biggest decisions when buying a dashcam is whether to choose a single-channel camera that records the road ahead or a dual-channel system that captures both the front and rear views.

A front-only dashcam is generally more affordable and easier to install. It can be sufficient for drivers who primarily want to document incidents happening ahead of their vehicle.

A front and rear dashcam, on the other hand, provides wider coverage. The rear camera can record incidents involving vehicles approaching from behind, rear-end collisions and other situations that a front-facing camera may miss.

If your budget allows, a dual-channel dashcam is worth considering, particularly if you frequently drive on busy roads or highways.

Some premium models also offer a third cabin-facing camera. This is generally more relevant to commercial vehicles, fleet operators and cab owners who want to record activity inside the vehicle.

How to install and use a car dashcam correctly

Buying a dashcam is only the first step. Its positioning, power supply and storage settings also determine how effectively it records your journeys.

Position it correctly: Install the camera behind or close to the rear-view mirror, ensuring that it does not obstruct your visibility while driving.

Keep the lens clean: Dust, fingerprints and smudges on the windscreen or camera lens can affect recording quality.

Use a compatible memory card: Choose a high-endurance microSD card supported by the manufacturer.

Enable loop recording: This allows the camera to continue recording without requiring you to manually clear storage.

Check parking mode: If your dashcam supports it, understand its power requirements and whether you need an additional hardwiring kit.

Back up important footage: After an accident, save the relevant recording immediately to your phone, computer or another storage device. Do not assume it will remain on the memory card indefinitely.

Features comparison of our top dashcams

Dashcam Front + rear camera resolution Field of view (front) Storage support Pioneer VREC-Z820DC 4K + Rear camera included (resolution not specified) 137° Up to 512GB REDTIGER F77 4K + 4K 160° Built-in 128GB eMMC Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K (2026 Edition) 4K + Full HD 1080p 140° Up to 1TB REDTIGER A6 2.5K + Full HD 1080p (3-channel mode) 120° 64GB card included CP PLUS CP-F59B 3K + Full HD 1080p 124° Up to 1TB

Dashcam Is it necessary to install a dashcam in a car in India? A dashcam is not mandatory for private cars in India, but it can be a useful accessory for recording road incidents, accidents and unexpected events while driving.

Does a dashcam record when the car is parked? Some dashcams offer parking mode, which can record movement or impacts while the vehicle is stationary. This feature may require a separate hardwiring kit or external power supply.

Is a front-only dashcam enough for a car? A front-only dashcam can record incidents happening ahead of your vehicle. However, a dual-channel dashcam offers additional coverage by recording the road behind your car as well.

Which resolution is best for a car dashcam? Full HD 1080p is a reasonable starting point for everyday recording. However, 2K and 4K dashcams can capture more detail, provided they also offer good image sensors and video processing.

How much storage does a dashcam need? Storage requirements depend on video resolution, recording duration and the number of cameras. A compatible 64GB or 128GB high-endurance microSD card can be a practical starting point for many users.

Similar stories for you

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.